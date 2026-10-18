Karan Veer Mehra was behind Tiger Shroff’s car during Juhu firing, recalls shocking scene, says, ‘There were kids’

A routine journey through Juhu turned into a disturbing experience for Karan Veer Mehra, who was travelling close to the scene when the firing took place.

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Karan Veer Mehra describes Tiger Shroff firing incident (PC: Instagram)

Sunday evening took a frightening turn in Mumbai’s Juhu area when gunshots were reported near actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle. While the incident raised concerns about the actor’s safety, it also left people nearby shaken by what unfolded. Among those who witnessed the aftermath was actor Karan Veer Mehra, whose car was reportedly travelling behind Tiger’s vehicle. The Bigg Boss 18 winner later spoke about the experience and recalled the confusion that followed the sound of gunfire. He also expressed concern for Tiger’s injured driver and spoke about how disturbing it was to see the incident unfold in an area where families and children were present.

Karan Veer Mehra recalls seeing blood spots after firing

Speaking to NDTV around an hour after the incident, Karan Veer Mehra said his car was behind Tiger Shroff’s vehicle as they left the area. By the time he reached the spot, he noticed blood spots and learnt that the actor’s driver had been shot.

“My car was right behind by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that he’s safe. But my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well… There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter,” he said.

Actor initially mistook gunshots for fireworks

Mehra, who regularly plays football with Tiger in Juhu, said he did not see the attackers. He recalled hearing gunshots but initially thought they might be connected to fireworks being set off nearby. The situation became clearer when people began shouting that someone had opened fire.

“My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that,” he added.

According to reports, three to four rounds were fired at Tiger’s car by attackers riding a motorcycle. The actor’s driver, identified as Firdaus, sustained an injury to his left hand and was taken to hospital. Police are examining evidence from the scene as part of their investigation.

Karan Veer Mehra says the incident was traumatising

Mehra also spoke about his long-standing association with Tiger and described him as a respectful person who focuses on his work. He said seeing the actor and his family face such an incident was upsetting.

“I’ve known Tiger for the longest, and he’s one of the best people to know and somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this,” he said.

Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang audio mentions Salman Khan

Meanwhile, an audio clip surfaced in which a man claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly took responsibility for the firing. The speaker identified himself as Anil Pandit and mentioned another person named Harman Sandhu. The claim has not been independently verified.

In the clip, the man allegedly threatened people working in the film industry who did not align with the group and those working with Salman Khan. The reference has drawn attention because Salman has faced repeated threats attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the authenticity of the audio and the claims made in it remain unconfirmed.

Watch viral video from Tiger Shroff shooting incident here

Terrifying visuals Gunshot firing on tiger shroff https://t.co/8Qhmup5yVz — Sambhawam (@hinduvision1) October 18, 2026

Earlier incidents linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile threats and attacks involving Bollywood personalities and public figures. Some incidents have reportedly been connected to Salman Khan, who has faced repeated threats from the gang over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

In November 2023, gunfire was reported outside Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada. A social media post attributed to the gang allegedly linked the incident to Grewal’s association with Salman Khan. Grewal later clarified that he was not personally close to the Bollywood star.

In April 2024, two motorcycle-borne attackers fired shots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The incident intensified concerns about the actor’s security.

Later that year, in October, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his office in Bandra. A social media post attributed to the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and referred to Siddique’s association with Salman Khan. The circumstances and motives surrounding the killing were investigated by the authorities.

The gang was also linked to a firing incident outside comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada in 2025. Reports suggested that the attack was connected to Sharma’s association with Salman Khan. In February 2026, gunshots were reportedly fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area, adding to concerns about threats against entertainment industry figures.