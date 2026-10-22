Kareena and Shahid Kapoor share another hug at IIFA, fans call it ‘Jab We Met 2.0’ moment- Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s latest public interaction has caught the internet’s attention, with social media users celebrating the nostalgia surrounding their much-loved pairing in Jab We Met.

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Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s warm hug at IIFA wins hearts (PC: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have once again caught fans’ attention with their friendly interaction at an IIFA event. The two actors greeted each other with a warm hug on Thursday, October 22. A video of their meeting soon started circulating on social media, bringing back memories of their popular film Jab We Met. Fans were happy to see the former co-stars together and many called the moment a ‘Jab We Met 2.0’ reunion. Their interaction has once again reminded viewers of the film’s lasting popularity and the special place it holds in the hearts of Bollywood fans.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hug at IIFA

Kareena and Shahid were seen hugging each other at the event. Kareena wore a black leather top with a matching skirt while Shahid arrived in a white suit. Their friendly interaction was captured on video and soon became a talking point online.

The moment reminded fans of their roles as Geet and Aditya in Jab We Met, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Released in 2007, the romantic film remains popular for its story, music and memorable dialogues. Many fans continue to revisit the film and enjoy the pairing of its lead actors.

See viral video from the IIFA ceremony here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans call their reunion a ‘Jab We Met 2.0’ moment

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans began sharing their reactions. Many were happy to see Kareena and Shahid sharing a warm moment at the event. One user on Instagram wrote, “I am getting so emotional to seeing this,” while another called it a “Jab We Met 2.0” moment.

Other users also praised the actors for moving forward in life while sharing a cordial bond. One comment read, “Stepping into maturity and accepting the past and future is so beautiful.” Another user wrote, “They have handled their breakup with such dignity, that’s the reason they can hug each other now and can be happy for each other from their respective space.”

The reactions showed that fans were not only excited to see the former couple together but also appreciated the way they appeared comfortable with each other. For many, their hug was a reminder that people can move on from the past and maintain mutual respect.

See fans comments on viral video here

Kareena and Shahid reunited at an event last year

This is not the first time Kareena and Shahid have made headlines for meeting in public. Last year, the two actors reunited on stage at an IIFA conference in Jaipur. Their conversation also caught attention online, with fans remembering their work together in Jab We Met. The film continues to be a favourite among viewers, and moments like these often bring back memories of the characters and their journey on screen.

A hug that speaks volumes! Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor sharing a sweet moment at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, proving that old bonds never fade. And of course, they’re not alone—stars everywhere lighting up the night! ✨ #IIFA2025 https://t.co/fAyu2BJvlC — Masala! (@masalauae) March 8, 2025

Kareena and Shahid’s lives after Jab We Met

Kareena and Shahid ended their relationship in 2007, around the time Jab We Met was nearing completion. Kareena later married actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and they have two children, Misha and Zain.

Both actors have continued to work across films and streaming platforms. Kareena recently appeared as DCP Ajooni Kohli in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Shahid was recently seen in Cocktail 2, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania. The film also features Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and later arrived on Netflix on August 14. Shahid has also wrapped up filming for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s most awaited Farzi Season 2, where he will return as Sunny in the crime-thriller series on Amazon Prime Video.