Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: How Daayra showed a different side of the actor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played everything from glamorous heroines and strong-willed women to mothers and cops, but Daayra brought a different shade to her screen persona.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has spent over two decades playing a wide range of characters, from glamorous leading ladies and strong-willed women to mothers and complex, layered personalities. She has also stepped into the world of action and crime dramas with roles such as a police officer. However, her character DCP Ajooni Kohli in Daayra brings together several shades of Kareena’s acting in a way audiences have rarely seen before. The film gives her a chance to portray a tough and determined cop while also exploring the emotional conflicts and vulnerabilities behind the uniform.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday, Daayra stands out as an interesting addition to her filmography, showcasing the actor in a more restrained, intense and grounded avatar.

1. Not the stereotypical female cop

Ajooni doesn’t need to be aggressive or physically intimidating to establish authority. Meghna Gulzar consciously moved away from the familiar “butch” representation of female cops.

2. Strength without the swagger

Ajooni’s strength comes from her confidence and composure. Kareena plays her with restraint, allowing the character’s presence to speak for itself.

3. A character in shades of grey

Unlike a straightforward cop drama, Daayra places Ajooni in morally complicated situations. That ambiguity gives Kareena a different emotional space to explore.

4. Less dialogue, more expression

Ajooni isn’t a character who constantly explains herself. Kareena relies on pauses, expressions and body language to communicate what lies beneath the surface.

5. Another side of the actor

From Geet’s exuberance to Chameli’s vulnerability and Mahi’s emotional turmoil, Kareena has repeatedly reinvented herself. Ajooni is simply the latest addition to that journey.