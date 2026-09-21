Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Karisma Kapoor’s childhood photo with sister wins hearts, fans spot Taimur-Jeh resemblance

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday celebrations got a nostalgic touch as sister Karisma Kapoor shared a rare childhood picture of the two. Check the post here.

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Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Give Sibling Goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday, and wishes have been pouring in from family, friends and fans. Among the first to share a special tribute was her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, who marked the occasion with a nostalgic childhood photograph of the two sisters. Karisma took to Instagram to share a vintage picture from their younger years. The photograph captures the sisters together, offering a glimpse into their close bond long before they became two of Bollywood’s most recognisable names.

Along with the throwback picture, Karisma penned a heartfelt birthday message for Kareena. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side Always twinning and winning Love you mostest #SisterLove #HairstyleGoals #HappyBirthday”.

The post quickly attracted warm reactions from fans and people from the Kapoor family’s extended circle. Malaika Arora, Saba Pataudi, Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Panday were among those who joined the birthday celebrations in the comments, leaving birthday wishes and heart emojis for Kareena.

Fans also found a special detail in the childhood photograph. Several noticed how Kareena looked similar to her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, in the old picture. The resemblance became one of the talking points in the comments as fans revisited the actor’s childhood appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena’s family members also joined the celebrations on social media. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photograph featuring herself and Kareena on her Instagram Stories. She wished the actor with a sweet message and wrote, “Happy happiest bday to hum sab ki favourite @kareenakapoorkhan,” while adding a pink heart illustration over the photograph.

Kareena has often spoken about her close relationship with Karisma. The sisters have grown up together and continue to share a strong bond despite their busy professional and personal lives.

On the work front, Kareena has continued to explore different kinds of roles. Her recent film Daayra saw her play DCP Ajooni Kohli, adding another intense character to her diverse filmography. As she celebrates another birthday, the actor continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most recognisable stars.