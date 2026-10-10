Kareena Kapoor Khan meets F1 Champion Lando Norris, internet calls it ‘Peak collaboration’ – Check reactions

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Formula One champion Lando Norris have brought two different worlds together. From fans calling it an unexpected crossover to references to Saif Ali Khan's Ta Ra Rum Pum, the internet has plenty to say.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lando Norris (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood and Formula One may seem like two very different worlds, but every once in a while, a celebrity appearance brings them together in a way that catches everyone by surprise. This time, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has got fans talking after meeting Formula One (F1) champion Lando Norris. The actress, known for her effortless confidence, witty answers, and style, shared the spotlight with the McLaren driver in a conversation that has quickly caught the attention of entertainment and racing fans. While some people are enjoying the unexpected combination, others have found a Bollywood connection that makes the meeting even more interesting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lando Norris

The meeting took place at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Google India sharing a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and F1 champion Lando Norris on social media. The interaction brought together Bollywood, motorsport, and a little Indian culture in an entertaining conversation.

McLaren Racing also welcomed Kareena to its Papaya Family, the team’s global community and fan base, with a post on its official Instagram account. The welcome added to the excitement surrounding the collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

In the video shared by Google India, Kareena Kapoor Khan puts Lando Norris through a rapid-fire round, asking him questions about his racing career and McLaren’s history in Formula One. She also introduces him to Indian masala chai and teaches him some familiar Indian gestures, making the interaction more playful than a usual celebrity interview.

Internet reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lando Norris’ crossover

As soon as the pictures and video surfaced online, fans began sharing their excitement over the unexpected collaboration. One comment captured the mood perfectly: “Never knew I needed this crossover until now”, another wrote, “That is justt soo crazyyy”, another social media user commented, “THE WAY MY F1 BRAIN AND MY BOLLYWOOD BRAIN JUST COLLIDED AT 300 KM/H”, another fan wrote, “The collab we needed”

However, it was not just the meeting itself that caught people’s attention. Several fans brought up Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which he played a professional racing driver.

One social media user jokingly referred to Saif as Kareena’s “Favourite driver”, while another fan commented, “Lando trying to do the Bebo pout!!!”, another user said, “What in the multiverse”. Other reactions focused on Kareena’s appearance and the possibility of seeing her interact with the McLaren drivers.

This unexpected crossover has certainly given social media plenty to talk about, exciting both Bebo fans and Formula 1 racing enthusiasts.