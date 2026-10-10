Bollywood and Formula One may seem like two very different worlds, but every once in a while, a celebrity appearance brings them together in a way that catches everyone by surprise. This time, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has got fans talking after meeting Formula One (F1) champion Lando Norris. The actress, known for her effortless confidence, witty answers, and style, shared the spotlight with the McLaren driver in a conversation that has quickly caught the attention of entertainment and racing fans. While some people are enjoying the unexpected combination, others have found a Bollywood connection that makes the meeting even more interesting.
The meeting took place at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Google India sharing a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and F1 champion Lando Norris on social media. The interaction brought together Bollywood, motorsport, and a little Indian culture in an entertaining conversation.
McLaren Racing also welcomed Kareena to its Papaya Family, the team’s global community and fan base, with a post on its official Instagram account. The welcome added to the excitement surrounding the collaboration.
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In the video shared by Google India, Kareena Kapoor Khan puts Lando Norris through a rapid-fire round, asking him questions about his racing career and McLaren’s history in Formula One. She also introduces him to Indian masala chai and teaches him some familiar Indian gestures, making the interaction more playful than a usual celebrity interview.
As soon as the pictures and video surfaced online, fans began sharing their excitement over the unexpected collaboration. One comment captured the mood perfectly: “Never knew I needed this crossover until now”, another wrote, “That is justt soo crazyyy”, another social media user commented, “THE WAY MY F1 BRAIN AND MY BOLLYWOOD BRAIN JUST COLLIDED AT 300 KM/H”, another fan wrote, “The collab we needed”
However, it was not just the meeting itself that caught people’s attention. Several fans brought up Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which he played a professional racing driver.
One social media user jokingly referred to Saif as Kareena’s “Favourite driver”, while another fan commented, “Lando trying to do the Bebo pout!!!”, another user said, “What in the multiverse”. Other reactions focused on Kareena’s appearance and the possibility of seeing her interact with the McLaren drivers.
This unexpected crossover has certainly given social media plenty to talk about, exciting both Bebo fans and Formula 1 racing enthusiasts.
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