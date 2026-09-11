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Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Meghna Gulzar kept her from giving ‘Bebo style 100 expressions’ in Daayra: ‘She would be like…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan explaining the reason behind her exaggerated expressions during the trailer launch of Daayra. She said, “Because I didn't get a chance in the film, so I didn't launch the trailer.” Watch the video.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: September 11, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Meghna Gulzar kept her from giving ‘Bebo style 100 expressions’ in Daayra: 'She would be like...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Daayra event (PC-Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her expressive personality and signature on-screen expressions. However, the actor had to keep that side of herself under control while shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, as director Meghna Gulzar wanted her to stay restrained in the role of a police officer. Speaking about her character, Kareena jokingly said that she saved all her expressions for the film’s trailer launch because she barely got a chance to show them in the movie. “I am very expressive. You must be aware that I have given 100 expressions at the trailer launch,” Kareena quipped.

Explaining the reason behind her exaggerated expressions during the trailer launch, she added, “Because I didn’t get a chance in the film, so I didn’t launch the trailer.”

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan reveals surprising family connection with Saif Ali Khan on KBC: 'Kareena will call me...'

Kareena revealed that her character required her to remain composed for most of the film. She also pointed out that several scenes involved her sitting behind a desk and interviewing other characters. “Because I have held on to the character a lot in the film, I was always sitting because as a police officer, I had a table in front of me. So I was always interviewing when I was with the other actors,” she said.

“The camera was always on my face. But my legs were always like this,” said Kareena, enacting her legs shaking. “When will that expression of a Bebo come? And she (Meghna) would be like, no,” Kareena said, referring to the restraint expected from her character. “So I think it has brought a different dimension to my personality,” she said.


Kareena also spoke about her excitement for the film’s release and hoped audiences would give her a special birthday present by watching Daayra in theatres. “And now I can’t wait for 18th of September. So I want the audience to give me a birthday present. Because my birthday is on the 21st. So I am sure it’s going to be amazing,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor In Daayra

In Daayra, Kareena takes on the role of a police officer. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is set to release in theatres on September 18. The release comes just days before Kareena’s birthday on September 21.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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