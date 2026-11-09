Kareena Kapoor rejects botox and cosmetic procedures, says health matters more than looking young

Kareena Kapoor Khan questions obsession with looking young, says she is having the best time in her 40s

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Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC-Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan believes there is more to looking good than trying to appear younger. The actor has spoken about her approach to beauty and ageing, making it clear that she does not support Botox or cosmetic procedures. Instead, she prefers to focus on good health, natural therapies and taking care of her physical and mental well-being.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kareena, 46, spoke about the importance of self-preservation and why she does not feel the need to look 18 or 20 forever. When asked about Botox and other cosmetic treatments, the actor shared her views openly. “I am very against Botox, and I have been very, very honest about that. I am for self-preservation in a good sense, which is being healthy, feeling great and opting for natural therapies,” she said.

For Kareena, self-preservation is not limited to skincare, fitness or physical appearance. She believes it also means protecting her talent and making time for the people and activities that matter to her outside films. “Self-preservation is also preserving my talent because that is my weapon. Taking holidays with family and friends and engaging in different things apart from just being on set are also forms of self-preservation, rather than needles and going under the knife,” she added.

The actor also expressed concern over the pressure on young women to maintain a youthful appearance. She said she is happy with the stage of life she is in and feels more confident than ever. “It is terrible that young girls do not want to look beyond 18 or 20. I am having the best time in my 40s. I have never felt better or even acted better,” Kareena said.

She further stressed that taking care of one’s body and mind should be more important than relying on cosmetic treatments. For the actor, ageing is not something to fight against, and feeling healthy and happy matters more than looking younger.

Kareena Kapoor on her work and life beyond films

Kareena has often spoken about maintaining a balance between her professional commitments and personal life. While acting continues to be her passion, she also makes time for her family and interests beyond cinema.

The actor was most recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which marked her first on-screen collaboration with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film explores the world of crime and justice, with Prithviraj playing a police inspector and Kareena taking on a key role in the story.

In her personal life, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, after dating for five years. The two first grew close while working together on Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan in 2008.