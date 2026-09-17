Kareena Kapoor says Daayra cop role breaks Bollywood stereotype: ‘Not manly, she likes lipstick’

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the challenges of playing Ajooni's role in Daayra.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-says-daayra-cop-role-breaks-bollywood-stereotype-not-manly-she-likes-lipstick-8526182/ Copy

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra (PC-YouTube)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return to theatres with Daayra, but this time, the actor is stepping into the shoes of a police officer. She plays DCP Ajooni in Meghna Gulzar’s film and says the character is unlike the usual female cop characters seen in Indian cinema. At an event in Delhi on Wednesday, Kareena spoke about the challenges of playing Ajooni and explained why the character does not follow the usual stereotypes associated with women in uniform.

Kareena Kapoor on her Daayra character

Talking about DCP Ajooni, Kareena said, “I think there is this stereotypical version that we have of a cop: that she is butch and she slightly has that particular walk, slightly manly, is gun-toting and does action. I think in this film, because of the sensitivity of the subject of the film also, Meghna was clear that she wanted a woman cop, somebody who is like a woman, who is feminine, who puts on lipstick but at the same time is quite stern, does everything with a smile and the way you saw her character of Ajooni who walks the road,” the actor said.

Why was playing Ajooni challenging?

Daayra revolves around two police officers who have very different views on how criminals should be punished. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the other lead, Raman. Kareena said the moral conflict at the centre of the film also made her character difficult to understand and portray. “It was difficult for me also to stay on track with Ajooni because there is always going to be a conflict. I’m sure, as a director, Meghna felt that while writing it, I’m sure Prithviraj’s character, Raman, has felt that. So, it is very difficult. As a person, I walk the straight line. I like to believe that life is black and white. But in the film, it is grey. That is for sure,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor on directing or producing

Despite her long career, Kareena said she has no plans to move into filmmaking. The actor said she enjoys performing and wants to continue exploring different characters. “I think I’ve always wanted to try to do different characters. I love acting and don’t have any other interests like producing or directing. So acting is something that I enjoy, so I’m constantly looking for something interesting to do or an interesting kind of character,” she said.

Talking about the film, Daayra is co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

The film has no songs, as confirmed earlier by lyricist Gulzar, Meghna Gulzar’s father.