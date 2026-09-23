Kartik Aaryan takes National Award to Lalbaugcha Raja, seeks Bappa’s blessings – Watch video

Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganapati Bapa's blessings after winning the Best Actor for Chandu Champion at National Film Awards in Gujarat. Watch the clip here.

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Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja (PC- Viral Bhayani) (1)

Kartik Aaryan marked his first National Award win by seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday. A day after receiving the prestigious honour – Best Actor for Chandu Champion– the actor visited the famous Ganpati pandal and carried his National Award with him. Videos from the pandal show Kartik arriving with the award and taking it close to the idol. He was seen touching the honour to Bappa’s feet before offering his prayers. The actor also posed for pictures at the pandal with the award.

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Kartik’s visit came a day after he received the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards in Kevadia, Gujarat. He was honoured for his performance as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. He shared the award with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won for his performance in Bramayugam.

The National Award is a major milestone in Kartik’s acting career. After the ceremony, the actor shared an emotional note on social media, describing the honour as a dream he had carried for years. He also reflected on his journey from Gwalior to receiving one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious awards. He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment… still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy… the dream of every actor in the country… The National Award for Best Actor️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’ I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time. . The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone – my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey. I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment❤️ In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come… गणपति बप्पा मोरया ”

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Kartik had earlier spoken about the preparation and challenges involved in playing Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.