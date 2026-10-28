Kartik Aaryan to play lead in Vivek Agnihotri’s Operation Sindoor, based on Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon’s book

It has been reported actor Kartik Aaryan to star in Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor, film cased on India's military operation

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Kartik Aaryan (PC-Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a new project that will see him collaborate with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for the first time. The actor is set to play the lead role in Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by real events and based on Lieutenant General KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. According to Variety India, Kartik will begin work on the film after wrapping up his current project, Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. Set against the backdrop of the Houthi conflict in Yemen, the film is currently in production.

Operation Sindoor will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Agnihotri, who is known for directing films such as The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, The Vaccine War and The Bengal Files. The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Agnihotri’s banner, I Am Buddha Productions.

What Is Operation Sindoor About?

Vivek Agnihotri announced the film on social media in March. He said the project would explore events following the Pahalgam terror attack and would be based on extensive research carried out with different wings of the Indian Armed Forces. “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema,” he wrote while announcing the project.

The film takes its name from India’s military operation launched after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. Details about the film’s release date and its remaining cast members have not yet been announced.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Films

Kartik has several films lined up for release. He will next appear in Naagzilla, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 12, 2027. The creature feature is produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the Fukrey franchise. The film will also mark Preity Mukhundhan’s Hindi debut.

The actor will reunite with Sreeleela for an untitled musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2027.

Kartik will also collaborate with Kabir Khan again after Chandu Champion. Their upcoming untitled biographical sports drama is based on Kashmiri athlete Tajamul Islam, a two-time world kickboxing champion. The film will be co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Kartik’s newly launched banner, Dopamine Studios. It will also mark his debut as a producer.

His upcoming projects further include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, directed by Anees Bazmee, and Kaaliya, backed by Karan Johar.