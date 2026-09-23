Kartik Aaryan wins his first National Award for Chandu Champion, dedicates honour to Paralympians: ‘Dream of a small-town boy’

Kartik Aaryan has finally received his National Award for Chandu Champion. After the ceremony, the actor shared an emotional note about his journey from Gwalior, his parents, the film's team, and the Paralympians who inspired him.

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Kartik Aryan pens note on winning National award (PC: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is still taking in one of the biggest moments of his career. The actor received the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on September 22, 2026. President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the Rajat Kamal and certificate, making the occasion even more special for the actor. Soon after the ceremony, Kartik shared a video from the memorable moment on Instagram and opened up about what the honour meant to him. Rather than simply celebrating the award, the actor looked back at the journey that brought him from Gwalior to one of the country’s biggest film honours.

Kartik Aaryan calls National Award a ‘Dream of a small town boy’

In his emotional note, Kartik Aaryan remembered his younger self and the dream of becoming an actor despite coming from a small-town background. He described himself as the “mumma’s boy from Gwalior” who dared to dream of becoming an actor, even when people around him could laugh at such ambitions. He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment,

जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं.

Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment… still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy… the dream of every actor in the country… The National Award for Best Actor ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor went on to describe receiving the National Award as a dream not only for him but for actors across the country. He also said that he was still numb with excitement and nervousness after experiencing the moment.

Kartik won the Best Actor honour for playing Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan thanks Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and parents

Kartik Aaryan also remembered the people who supported him throughout his journey. He expressed gratitude to director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with the responsibility of portraying Murlikant Petkar on screen.

He further wrote, “I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.”

He further added, “The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone – my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey. I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor had undergone a major physical transformation and extensive preparation for the role, which followed Petkar’s journey as India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. Chandu Champion was released in 2024 and marked Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan.

Kartik ended his note by dedicating the honour to Paralympians across India and to people who continue to chase difficult dreams without giving up. He also thanked the jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and President Droupadi Murmu for the recognition.

For Kartik, the National Award marks a very big and emotional moment after years of work in the Hindi film industry. And going by the actor’s own words, he sees this milestone not as an ending, but as the beginning of another chapter.