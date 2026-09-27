Kashmera Shah hits back at Komal Rani Swarnkar amid Sunita Ahuja row, says ‘Never heard of such a bond’

The latest development comes after comments surrounding Govinda’s personal life sparked a fresh conversation, with Kashmera Shah adding her perspective to the discussion.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/kashmera-shah-hits-back-at-komal-rani-swarnkar-amid-sunita-ahuja-row-says-never-heard-of-such-a-bond-in-a-work-environment-8530590/ Copy

Kashmera Shah hits back at Komal Rani Swarnkar (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing conversation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn after fresh remarks about the actor’s personal life surfaced online. What began as rumours surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar has now involved several strong statements from those connected to the industry. Komal recently made serious allegations against Sunita while also responding to claims that she was responsible for disturbing the actor’s marriage. The comments have drawn attention from people in Bollywood, with Kashmera Shah now making her position clear. Her latest social media post focuses on the way women are judged when they speak up for their families.

Kashmera Shah reacts to Komal Rani Swarnkar’s remarks

Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja after Komal Rani Swarnkar’s recent comments about the latter. In a post shared on Instagram on September 27, Kashmera questioned the nature of the bond being discussed amid the ongoing controversy.

Kashmera spoke about her own experience of working in the film industry for nearly three decades. She said that despite working in around 50 films, none of her co-stars knew about her personal life or feelings in the way she shared them with her husband Krushna Abhishek.

Taking an apparent dig at the allegations surrounding Govinda and Komal, Kashmera wrote that she had “never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details.”

‘First time we are called murderers’

Kashmera also spoke about how women who stand up for their families are often described using different labels. She said she considers herself a strong woman and comes from a family of strong women. She wrote, “I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women.”

Kashmera then pointed out that women who protect their families can often be called “rude, obnoxious, dominating, focussed, selfish”. However, she said the current situation had taken that criticism to another level. “First time we are called murderers,” Kashmera wrote while reacting to the allegations made against Sunita.

Kashmera Shah says she will stand by Sunita Ahuja

Kashmera did not stop at questioning the remarks. She also directly expressed her support for Sunita and said she would continue to stand by her. “I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you,” she wrote. The statement comes after Komal made allegations against Sunita while addressing the ongoing speculation about her alleged relationship with Govinda. Komal had also rejected the suggestion that she could be called a homebreaker.

See complete statement of Kashmera Shah here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

What did Komal Rani Swarnkar say about Sunita Ahuja?

Komal had made a strong statement about Sunita, alleging that the latter had been trying to “kill” her husband for years. She also said, “nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.” The allegations have not been directly answered by Sunita so far. Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

More about the controversy

The developments have added another layer to the ongoing discussion around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage. While Komal has made her position clear through her statements, Kashmera’s latest post shows that the controversy has also prompted reactions from people close to the industry. For now, attention remains on whether Sunita or Govinda will directly address the latest allegations and statements.