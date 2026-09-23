Kashmera Shah shares cryptic ‘homebreakers’ post after Govinda-Rani Swarnkar’s Lalbaugcha visit

Kashmera Shah Says ‘Stop Glorifying Homebreakers’ After Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Visit With Rani Swarnkar. Check post.

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Govinda with Rani Swarnkar (PC- Twitter)

Kashmera Shah has shared a cryptic post about relationships and “homebreakers” after Govinda was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Rani Swarnkar. Kashmera did not name anyone in the post, but her comments come amid renewed attention on Govinda’s personal life and his marriage to Ssunita Ahuja.

Kashmera wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I can’t believe that people are glamorizing and posting about ‘a mystery woman’. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolizing men that leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness,”

Govinda and Rani Swarnkar were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22. The actor performed the final aarti and was later seen posing with Rani outside the pandal. Their appearance has drawn attention amid ongoing reports and speculation about Govinda’s marriage to Ssunita. Neither Govinda nor Rani has publicly confirmed the relationship being speculated about.

Kashmera, who is married to Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, also questioned the public interest in such stories. Krushna liked her post, according to reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)



Meanwhile, Ssunita was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, a day after she visited Lalbaugcha Raja separately from Govinda. During her interaction with the paparazzi, she appeared to make a cryptic comment about loyalty, saying, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are untrustworthy).”

Govinda and Ssunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their marriage has faced public scrutiny in recent months amid reports of marital issues and speculation involving Rani Swarnkar. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has, however, denied reports that the actor is planning a second marriage.