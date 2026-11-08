Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan’s face on Diwali: ‘Our brightest Diwali yet’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first clear picture of their son, Vihaan. The little one celebrated his first birthday a day before the couple's festive post.

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan's face (PC: Instagram)

Diwali celebrations are always special for Bollywood celebrities, but Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made this year’s festival even more memorable for their fans. The couple, who have largely kept their personal life away from the public eye since welcoming their first child, shared a special family picture on social media. While their festive wishes brought smiles, it was their little one who became the centre of attention. The actors finally gave fans a clear glimpse of their son, Vihaan, and the adorable photograph has quickly become a talking point on social media. The timing also made the post more special, as the little one had just celebrated his first birthday recently.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan’s face on Diwali 2026

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on November 8, 2026 (Sunday) and shared a joint post featuring their son, Vihaan Kaushal on the occasion of Diwali. The photograph shows the couple sitting together with their little boy between them. While Katrina and Vicky look lovingly at their son, Vihaan is seen smiling and stretching his hands towards the camera.

Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. – Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan.”

The family photograph offered fans their first clear look at Vihaan’s face. The couple had previously shared a few glimpses of their son but had largely kept his face away from the public eye.

The post soon received plenty of love from fans and members of the film industry, who congratulated the couple and showered blessings on the little one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Vihaan twin in traditional outfits

Apart from Vihaan’s adorable smile, the family’s festive outfits also caught everyone’s attention. Katrina looked beautiful in a bright yellow traditional suit featuring intricate golden embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. She completed her look with matching earrings and a dupatta, keeping her festive appearance simple and elegant.

Vicky, meanwhile, opted for an ivory kurta-pyjama set with detailed embroidery. Their son looked adorable in a white traditional outfit paired with a yellow embroidered jacket, complementing his parents’ colour-coordinated looks.

The photograph captured a warm family moment, with the three of them dressed for the festival. Fans particularly loved how Vihaan’s little smile became the highlight of the picture.

Vihaan Kaushal celebrated his first birthday on November 7

The Diwali post also came just a day after Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7, 2026. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025, and announced his name in January 2026.

At the time, the couple shared a photograph of their newborn’s tiny hand and introduced him as Vihaan Kaushal. They described him as their ray of light and expressed gratitude for entering this new chapter of parenthood.

Since then, the actors have shared only occasional glimpses of their little one. This Diwali, however, they made the occasion extra special by sharing a family photograph with his face visible.