Katrina Kaif breaks silence on self-worth after postpartum trolling, shares message for women: ‘There are times when…’

Katrina Kaif's latest remarks have brought renewed attention to the pressure faced by women celebrities over their appearance, particularly after childbirth and during personal life changes.

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Katrina Kaif on body-shaming and online criticism (PC: Twitter)

Katrina Kaif has spoken about self-confidence and the importance of valuing yourself despite what others may say. The actor recently attended an event in London, where she shared her thoughts on dealing with criticism and making personal choices without worrying about public opinion. Her remarks come weeks after she faced online trolling over her appearance following childbirth. While social media users often comment on celebrities’ personal lives, Katrina believes people should not let such opinions affect how they feel about themselves. She also shared a special message for women about staying confident during difficult times and learning to be their own biggest supporters.

Katrina Kaif says social media should not affect self-worth

At an event in the UK celebrating the first anniversary of her beauty brand Kay Beauty’s launch in the country, Katrina spoke about the importance of protecting one’s self-worth from online opinions. She said, “I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and inner value because there are so many opinions out there. If you start catering to all of them, it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself.”

The actor explained that constantly worrying about what others think can make it difficult to move forward. She also spoke about the importance of accepting yourself through different phases of life and understanding that confidence may not always remain the same. “There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader,” Katrina added. Her message encouraged people to stay true to themselves rather than allowing criticism to influence their decisions.

Check out viral video of Katrina Kaif here

Oh my baby she indirectly replied to the troll she faced but with grace and confidence

#Katrinakaif https://t.co/pJik0umhJ3 — Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) October 8, 2026

Why Katrina Kaif faced postpartum trolling

Katrina’s remarks come weeks after she attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Pictures and videos from the event attracted attention online, with some social media users commenting on her appearance after childbirth.

The comments sparked a wider discussion about body-shaming and the pressure faced by women after pregnancy. Many people criticised the online remarks, pointing out that new mothers should not be expected to meet unrealistic beauty standards or explain changes in their bodies.

✨ Katrina Kaif serving pure elegance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations! ❤️‍ Absolutely gorgeous. ✨ #KatrinaKaif https://t.co/CggivMuc8F — BollyHUB (@Samirmaske303) September 16, 2026

Salman Khan’s indirect message to body-shamers

Superstar Salman Khan also addressed the culture of commenting on celebrities’ bodies, age and personal lives during an episode of Bigg Boss 20‘s Weekend Ka Vaar. His remarks came amid the online discussion surrounding Katrina’s postpartum appearance.

The superstar referred to comments such as “Moti ho gayi hai” (She has become fat) and “Buddha ho gaya hai” (He has become old). He highlighted how people often treat such remarks as casual observations without considering their impact on the person being targeted. His comments were seen as an indirect message against the constant scrutiny celebrities face over their appearance and personal milestones.

Katrina Kaif’s family life and last film

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, in 2025 and have generally kept their family life private.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan‘s mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which was released in January 2024. The film marked her first on-screen collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Before that, she reprised her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.