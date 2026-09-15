Katrina Kaif gets trolled over her look at Ganesh Chaturthi event, fans hit back

Katrina Kaif’s rare public appearance with Vicky Kaushal sparks trolling at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, fans come to her defence.

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations (PC -Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif’s appearance with her husband Vicky Kaushal at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has sparked a discussion on social media. While the actor received attention for stepping out after keeping a low profile, some users also commented on her appearance and body-shamed her. Several fans, however, came forward to defend Katrina and called out the criticism. An X user shared a video of Katrina from the event and questioned why women “neglect their self-care post-pregnancy”. The post did not go down well with many users, who said women should not be judged for changes in their bodies after pregnancy or with age.

Author Sakshi Narula also responded to the post and defended Katrina. She wrote, “What makes you think she is neglecting herself? She is Katrina effing Kaif and she looks gorgeous. A woman’s body changes after pregnancy and with age. Why should a grown older woman look like a 20-year-old in her 40s and 50s? Why does she have to fit into your body and beauty standards?”

She further added, “She is a new mom and raising a baby. Why don’t you losers who do nothing but post bs on social media develop more compassion than judgement for women and their issues for once? Why don’t you mind your own business if you cannot act like a grown man?”

Fans also comment on Katrina’s makeup

The discussion continued when another user criticised Katrina’s makeup at the event, writing, “Yeah, but still her particular make-up at this event. She looks like next door bhabhi…Cannot believe is this Katrina effin Kaif… I’d blame it on the general makeup (sic).”

Narula responded with a sarcastic comment: “Aye haye tumhe bada gyaan hai make up ka Vignesh. Tumhari bhabi hi hai woh. Vicky bhaiya ki patni (Oh, look at you, Vignesh, acting like you know so much about makeup. She’s your sister-in-law, after all — Vicky bhaiya’s wife)”

Another user compared Katrina’s appearance with Malaika Arora, pointing out that Malaika is also a mother. Narula disagreed with the comparison and said that every woman has a different experience. “Malaika is not a new mom and tbh she is at a different stage in her life. No two bodies are the same and everyone has different issues. Women don’t need your judgement or comparisons,” she wrote.

Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt comparison also draws criticism

Another X user shared pictures of Alia Bhatt and Katrina side by side, leading to another comparison between the two actors. One user called the comparison unfair and pointed out their age difference. “Katrina Kaif is nearly 10 years older than Alia Bhatt, this comparison is stupid. admin’s two brain cells clearly weren’t enough for this post,” the user wrote.

Katrina’s appearance at the celebration received attention as she has largely stayed away from public events in recent months. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child in November 2025.