Katrina Kaif hits back at body-shaming trolls over postpartum weight: ‘Bounce back? From where?’

Katrina Kaif has spoken out against the scrutiny surrounding her post-pregnancy appearance, urging new mothers to prioritise motherhood over online opinions.

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Katrina Kaif (PC: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has spent years in the public eye, but her latest experience has brought attention to a subject that many women face after childbirth: the pressure to look the same as they did before pregnancy. After welcoming her son – Vihaan, with husband Vicky Kaushal, the actor found herself at the centre of online discussions about her appearance, with social media users comparing recent pictures with older photographs. Instead of letting these comments define this new phase of her life, Katrina has chosen to speak about the expectations placed on women after becoming mothers. In a new interview with Vogue India, the actor addresses the criticism, shares her thoughts on the idea of bouncing back after childbirth and makes it clear that her personal journey will happen on her own terms.

Katrina Kaif faces online trolling after Ganesh Chaturthi appearance

The discussion around Katrina Kaif began after she attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal on September 14, 2026. The appearance attracted attention, but some social media users focused on her post-pregnancy weight rather than the occasion. Pictures and videos from the event led to comparisons between her current appearance and photographs taken before pregnancy.

Read more: Mrunal Thakur slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon amid online backlash

The criticism also sparked a wider conversation about the expectations placed on women, particularly celebrities, to regain their previous appearance soon after giving birth. Several people called out the comments and questioned why a new mother’s body had become a subject of public judgement.

Addressing the issue in her Vogue India interview, Katrina said people are aware of the changes a woman’s body goes through after childbirth. She added that choosing to judge women harshly despite this knowledge is a personal decision.

She explained “We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed.”

Katrina Kaif questions the pressure to bounce back after pregnancy

Katrina Kaif also challenged the common expectation that women should quickly return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. Questioning the phrase often used to describe postpartum weight loss, she asked, “Bounce back? From where?” I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”

Katrina also reflected on the journey she and Vicky took before welcoming their child – Vihaan. Her comments show why she does not want online criticism to take away from this important phase of her life. She said, “Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory.”

Katrina Kaif chooses motherhood over online opinions

This is not the first time Katrina Kaif has spoken about dealing with criticism on social media. Earlier in October 2026, at a Kay Beauty event in London, she discussed the importance of not allowing online opinions to affect a person’s self-worth.

The actor said that constantly trying to please everyone can make it harder to make personal choices. She also explained that allowing criticism to dictate her actions could leave her unable to move forward in life.

For now, the actor is choosing to embrace this chapter of her life without allowing public scrutiny to dictate her fitness journey.