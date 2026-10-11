Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan turns 84, recalls late mother Teji Bachchan in an emotional moment, ‘Maa ki aawaaz hai’

A special moment on the quiz show brought back memories of Teji Bachchan as the veteran actor paused and shared his feelings with the audience.

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Amitabh Bachchan remembers late mother Teji Bachchan (PC: Twitter)

“The Mahanayak of Bollywood,” Amitabh Bachchan has spent decades entertaining audiences through his films and television appearances, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema. As the legendary superstar celebrates his 84th birthday on October 11, 2026, fans have another reason to look back at the personal moments that have shaped his life. A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 offered a glimpse into the emotional side of the megastar when a familiar voice brought back memories of his late mother. The moment left him visibly moved and reminded viewers of the deep bond he shared with his parents.

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional hearing late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice on KBC 18

The emotional moment unfolded during a special birthday-week celebration on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. A recording of Amitabh’s mother, Teji Bachchan, reciting a poem written by his father, the celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was played in the studio.

The poem, titled Raat Aadhi Ho Gayi Hai, brought back memories of his parents. As monochrome photographs of a young Amitabh with his mother appeared on the screen, Teji’s voice filled the studio. The actor immediately recognised it and paused to share his feelings with the audience.

“Maa ki aawaaz hai yeh… Haan, woh Babuji ki ek kavita gaa rahi hain (This is my mother’s voice… Yes, she is singing a poem by Babuji),” he said. His reaction made the moment especially touching, as the recording offered a brief connection to someone he lost years ago.

Child dancer pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan

The episode also featured a tribute to the veteran actor by a young child and dancer. Praising his contribution to Indian entertainment, the performer described Amitabh as much more than a superstar, television host or father. “Amitabh Bachchan ji sirf ek superstar, host ya pita nahi… balki ek emotion hain, Hindustan ka emotion,” the child said.

The tribute reflected the affection audiences have for the actor, whose career has connected with generations of moviegoers and television viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11, 2026

Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 today. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has moved from his iconic Angry Young Man roles in films such as Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar, Zanjeer, DON, Shaan and cult classic Sholay to becoming one of Indian television’s most familiar hosts through Kaun Banega Crorepati.

His birthday is being celebrated by fans and admirers who continue to appreciate his performances, distinctive voice and dedication to his work. Reports of fans gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of him have also highlighted his lasting popularity.

Teji Bachchan’s lasting influence on her son

Amitabh has spoken about his parents and the influence they had on his life. Teji Bachchan, who passed away in 2007, remains an important part of his personal memories. The poem recital on KBC 18 offered viewers a rare glimpse of how a familiar voice can bring cherished memories back to life.

Even at 84, Amitabh continues to balance his television commitments with projects in cinema. As fans celebrate his birthday, the emotional moment on the quiz show has added a personal touch to the occasion.