KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan REACTS after Ujjwal Nikam recalls Ajmal Kasab’s claim about meeting Big B, says ‘Wahi hum goli maar dete’

Amitabh Bachchan and Ujjwal Nikam revisited a striking moment connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during their conversation on the quiz show.

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Amitabh Bachchan responds to Ujjwal Nikam’s Kasab revelation (PC: Twitter)

A discussion about one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history took an unexpected turn on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 when “Mahanayak of Bollywood” Amitabh Bachchan heard a startling recollection from Ujjwal Nikam. The veteran actor was speaking with the special public prosecutor about the 26/11 terror attack case when the conversation moved towards Ajmal Kasab and the long legal process that followed his arrest. What Nikam recalled next left Amitabh with an instant response. The moment was part of a special episode featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Nikam. The conversation also touched upon Kasab’s claims during the trial and the evidence presented against him.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Ujjwal Nikam’s Kasab revelation

During the KBC 18 special episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked why it took almost four years for Kasab to be executed. Nikam then began recalling his first interaction with Kasab inside the courtroom and some of the claims he allegedly made during the proceedings.

According to Nikam’s recollection, Kasab initially made claims about his arrest and identity. He allegedly told authorities that he had not been arrested in connection with the 26/11 attacks and claimed he had instead been arrested at Juhu Chowpatty. Nikam then shared a particularly unexpected detail with Amitabh. He said Kasab had allegedly claimed that he came to Mumbai to meet the actor.

What did Ajmal Kasab allegedly say about Amitabh Bachchan?

Nikam told Amitabh, “Aapko tajjub hoga jo aage usne kaha tha ki main toh Amitabh ji ko dekhne ke liye aaya tha. Ye sach mein hua hai.” The revelation immediately prompted a reaction from Amitabh. The actor jokingly replied, “Nahi nahi, sir agar woh aaya hoga toh woh hamare ghar se jaane wala nahi tha. Wahi hum goli maar dete use.”

The remark became one of the striking moments from the conversation as the two discussed the events surrounding the terror attack trial.

Ujjwal Nikam recalls Kasab’s claims during the trial

Nikam also spoke about other claims that Kasab allegedly made during the proceedings. According to his account, Kasab claimed he was a minor and alleged that RAW had arrested him. Nikam explained that such claims added legal complications because Kasab’s age would first have to be established.

Nikam further said Kasab later allegedly tried to distance himself from the shootings by claiming that his associate Smail was responsible. The prosecution, according to Nikam, relied on CCTV footage and other evidence to challenge these claims.

See viral video from Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 here

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What is Prahaar The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam about?

The KBC 18 episode also serves as a promotional platform for Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, an upcoming courtroom drama based on the life and legal career of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film stars Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam. Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi are also part of the cast. The story focuses on Nikam’s involvement in some of the country’s most significant criminal trials including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026. It is set to arrive alongside Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s most awaited Jailer 2, making the release date particularly notable for moviegoers.