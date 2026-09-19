Khushbu Sundar comes out in support of Katrina Kaif amid post-pregnancy trolling: ‘A woman does not have a prime’

Khushbu Sundar has defended Katrina Kaif after the actor faced comments about her post-pregnancy appearance. She questioned why women are judged so harshly for changes in their bodies.

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Khushboo Sundar on people trolling Katrina Kaif over post-pregnancy body (PC: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has found support from actor and politician Khushbu Sundar after facing comments about her appearance following the birth of her son. The actor was recently seen with husband Vicky Kaushal at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, following which some social media users commented on changes in her body. While Katrina has not directly responded to the trolling, Khushbu has spoken out against the scrutiny and questioned why women are expected to look the same at every stage of life.

Kushbu Sundar defends Katrina Kaif amid body-shaming

In a lengthy post shared on social media, Kushbu Sundar questioned why a woman’s age and appearance are treated as matters for public discussion. She pointed out that women are often asked whether they are still in their “prime” or why their appearance has changed as they grow older.

Khushbu also highlighted the different standards often applied to men. She said men can go bald, gain weight or grow grey hair without facing the same level of scrutiny, while women’s physical changes are frequently discussed and judged. Kushbu Sundar wrote, “When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate.

Who decided that a woman has a “prime” and who gave society the authority to decide when she has passed it? And why is a woman expected to remain frozen at the age at which the world first found her beautiful?”

She further wrote, “When a woman gives birth to a child, she goes through a rebirth of her own. The hormonal, physical, emotional and psychological changes are immense. Her body has carried, nurtured and brought another life into this world. Yet instead of celebrating what she has been through, we scrutinise how she looks afterwards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Her comments came after Katrina became the subject of online discussion over her post-pregnancy appearance. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

‘Katrina Kaif was, is and will always be beautiful’: Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar directly addressed Katrina Kaif in her post and said the actor has always lived her life with dignity and self-respect. She also stressed that Katrina does not owe anyone an explanation for her body, motherhood, weight gain, or appearance.

She wrote, “#KatrinaKaif was, is and will always be beautiful. I, as someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body. When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly “obese and ugly.” Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather the society has confirmed i am on injection doses. How many of these people from the society have paid for me to procure these injections? Apparently, society will always find something to say, whatever a woman looks like, whatever she does, and whatever stage of life she is in. We women are not answerable to every damn man who thinks he has the right to describe, dissect or define us.”

Khushbu brought up her own experience with body-shaming as well. She said she had been ridiculed when she was heavier and later faced speculation about how she lost weight. For her, the experience showed how society can continue finding something to say about a woman’s appearance regardless of what she looks like. She questioned the idea that a woman has a particular “prime”, arguing instead that every stage of a woman’s life belongs to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

Katrina Kaif opens up about life after motherhood

The discussion comes at a time when Katrina Kaif has herself spoken about how motherhood changed her relationship with beauty and self-care. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she discussed the physical changes she experienced after pregnancy and how her understanding of looking and feeling her best has evolved.

She said, “When I started out early through my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole.” She further added, “It all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside.”

Katrina has largely stayed away from directly addressing the online comments about her body. However, the conversation has led several women and public figures to speak about the pressure placed on women to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy appearance.