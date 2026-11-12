Kiara Advani opens up about being trolled over intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, reveals Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra never questioned her Toxic scenes with Yash, recalls social media backlash

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Yash and Kiara Advani in Toxic (PC: IMDb)

Kiara Advani has spoken about how she dealt with criticism over her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor also revealed whether the online backlash affected her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and how he reacted to the controversy. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the couple discussed the criticism Kiara faced after the release of the song Tabaahi.

The song had sparked debate on social media, with some users questioning Kiara’s decision to perform intimate scenes after marriage and motherhood. Speaking about Sidharth’s reaction, Kiara said he was not bothered by the comments and never brought up the issue with her. “He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him, he was not bothered,” she said during the conversation. Host Karan Johar also pointed out the double standards faced by married female actors compared to male actors when they take up similar roles.

Kiara Advani says female actors have faced such trolling for decades

Kiara also spoke about how female actors have been judged for their on-screen choices for years. She pointed out that this kind of criticism is not new and that several actresses have faced similar scrutiny in the past. “It has been happening now for donkey years, for decades. From Aishwarya to so many wonderful actors,” she remarked.

The actor added that she did not feel the need to publicly explain her choices at the time, especially as many people online had already started questioning the double standards behind the criticism.

Kiara calls Toxic’s opening weekend heartbreaking

During the episode, Kiara also spoke about Toxic and its box office performance. Despite a strong start, the film did not perform as expected. The actor admitted that the opening weekend was difficult for the team, as they had hoped for a better response.

Describing the film’s opening weekend as “heartbreaking”, Kiara said she felt “very low about it.” However, she was encouraged by the appreciation she received for taking up a role that pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She described the character as “defining” for her career.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marked Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Set in post-independence Goa, the gangster drama featured Yash in a double role as Raya and his son Rumi. Kiara played Nadia, Rumi’s mother.

Koffee With Karan Season 9: Other celebrity couples

Before Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan also appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The current season is the final leg of the celebrity talk show.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 streams on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 pm.