Kiara Advani reveals Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Patralekhaa supported her during postpartum phase: ‘Checking up on each other’

Kiara Advani gets candid about her motherhood journey and reveals how Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa became part of her support system. Here's what the actresse said in Koffee With Karan Season 9.

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Kiara Advani on bonding over motherhood with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Patralekhaa during postpartum phase (PC: Instagram)

Motherhood brings several changes to a woman’s life, and having people who understand the journey can make a big difference. From dealing with physical changes during pregnancy to adjusting to a completely new routine after childbirth, the experience can be both beautiful and overwhelming. During her latest appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show – Koffee With Karan Season 9 with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani spoke about this phase of her life and revealed how she found comfort in conversations with fellow Bollywood actresses who were going through similar experiences.

Kiara Advani reveals bonding with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kiara spoke about how she connected with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her motherhood journey. Host Karan Johar also recalled how the actresses regularly checked on one another and exchanged advice about parenting.

Karan Johar revealed that there was a time when Kiara would call Alia, Alia would reach out to Katrina, and all the mothers would stay connected. Their conversations covered several aspects of motherhood, including childcare and hiring nannies. The actress also spoke about the difficulty of balancing professional responsibilities with family life.

Kiara explained, “We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot, and understanding how do we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mom guilt is just there. It’s something every mother experiences.”

Kiara Advani opens up about postpartum struggles and Sidharth Malhotra’s support

Kiara also spoke about the emotional and physical changes she experienced during her first pregnancy. She revealed that the initial three months were particularly difficult because of nausea and hormonal changes.

She said, “Sometimes, all you want is an outlet. It’s such a huge shift for any new mother, and women really understand each other in that way. I remember when we found out we were pregnant for the first time, the initial three months were very difficult. You go through nausea, your hormones are changing, and I remember we had decided that we wouldn’t tell anyone. But I told Sid, ‘No, I need to talk to my mother and my mother-in-law. I need women in my life who can understand what I’m going through.’ That shared experience makes a difference. I remember sitting with my friends and crying, and they would just let me be.”

Sidharth also shared that men may not fully understand the physical changes women go through during pregnancy and after childbirth. He also revealed that he would reach out to Kiara’s friends to understand how he could support her better. Sidharth said, “Men don’t realise the extent of the changes your body goes through, the transformation that happens. Hands down, women are the stronger sex.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra relationship timeline

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples. They officially tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a private royal ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. In October 2026, they announced they are expecting their second child.