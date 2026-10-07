Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child, share announcement with a cute pic: ‘Greatest gift of all’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to become parents for the second time. The couple shared their pregnancy announcement in a sweet post, leaving fans happy.

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Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child (PC: Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have another happy chapter to look forward to. The Bollywood power couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, last year, have announced that they are expecting their second baby. The news has quickly caught the attention of fans, with social media filling up with congratulatory messages for the couple. Kiara and Sidharth have generally kept their family life away from too much public attention, choosing to share only some moments with their fans. The couple shared their happiness through a sweet joint post, making the news all the more special.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the news of their second pregnancy through a joint social media post. The couple expressed their happiness and gratitude as they prepare to welcome another member into their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In the joint announcement post, Kiara wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude”. The announcement comes around a year after the couple became parents for the first time. Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child – Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s cute family announcement wins hearts

The couple’s announcement has also attracted attention because of the adorable picture they chose to share. Fans flooded the comments section with overwhelming love. One fan commented, “CONGRATSSS AWWWW”, another wrote, “OMGGG congratulations Kii & Sid!!! So so happy for you both”, another social media user said, “Wow! Big congratulations”, another fan wrote, “The cutest thing on the internet today”, another commented, “Can’t stop smiling at this beautiful news”.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been careful about how much they share about their daughter. Earlier this year, Kiara gave fans a rare glimpse of Saraayah in a candid video, while still keeping her face away from the camera. The couple have continued to maintain a balance between sharing special family moments and protecting their child’s privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The second pregnancy announcement now marks another personal milestone for the couple. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025.

As Kiara and Sidharth prepare to become parents for the second time, fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates from the couple.