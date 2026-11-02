King: Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan comes with glimpse of their upcoming song, ‘Let’s dance together’

The special birthday post has sparked excitement among fans eager to see Kareena and Shah Rukh share the screen once again in the much-awaited film.

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Kareena Kapoor teases Shah Rukh Khan reunion with first glimpse (PC: Instagram)

The “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday is always a special occasion for his fans, with social media filling up with wishes and messages from across the country. This year, the celebrations have also brought fresh excitement around his upcoming film King. As the superstar turned 61 on November 2, several members of the film industry joined in to celebrate the occasion. Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose birthday message caught fans’ attention for a special reason. Her post offered a little glimpse into what audiences can expect from the two actors in the much-awaited film.

Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her song with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Kareena took to social media to wish Shah Rukh on his 61st birthday and shared a picture featuring the silhouettes of the two actors standing close to each other. In the frame, Shah Rukh appears to have his arm around Kareena’s shoulders as she leans towards him. The picture has sparked curiosity about their upcoming song in King.

Sharing the image, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday King, The forever ruler of the kingdom. Let’s dance together… Can’t wait 24-12-26.” The message has added to the excitement around their reunion, especially as fans remember their earlier on-screen pairing. The birthday post also hints at a lively musical sequence featuring the two stars.

See viral post of Kareena Kapoor here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

What is known about Shah Rukh and Kareena’s song in King?

According to reports by Variety India, the song’s shoot began in Mumbai on October 27, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant overseeing the dance preparations. The track is reportedly being planned as a grand party number with elaborate sets and international dancers.

There are also expectations that the makers may recreate the energy of Shah Rukh and Kareena’s popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One. While further details about the sequence have not been officially revealed, the reported scale of the song has already generated interest among fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged look and other updates from King

The makers have been gradually sharing promotional material from the film. Recently, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone‘s song Tu Mil Jaaye was unveiled, giving audiences another look at the film’s musical side. Shah Rukh has also drawn attention with his rugged appearance in the film’s poster, adding to the curiosity around his character.

King cast, director and release date

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. It will also mark an important on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and Suhana.

King to face competition during Christmas 2026

The Christmas release window could bring a major box-office contest for King. The film is expected to face competition from Hollywood titles including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Chapter 3 and Jumanji: Open World. With Dune: Chapter 3 scheduled for December 18 and Jumanji: Open World arriving on December 25, the holiday period could see several big releases competing for audience attention.