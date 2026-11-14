King: Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller to feature revenge drama? Reddit theory about Suhana and Deepika Padukone goes viral

A fan-created storyline involving SRK, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone has sparked curiosity about the upcoming film and its possible emotional twists.

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Is Shah Rukh Khan playing Suhana Khan's father in King (PC: IMDb)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film King has become a major talking point among movie fans even before its theatrical release. The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, brings together several popular Bollywood actors, including Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, a Reddit post claiming to reveal the film’s plot has caught everyone’s attention. The theory describes a complicated family story involving love, betrayal and revenge. However, these details remain unverified and should not be treated as the film’s confirmed storyline.

What is Shah Rukh Khan’s King story? Viral Reddit theory explained

A Reddit user has shared a detailed theory suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will play father and daughter in King. According to the post, SRK’s character is initially connected to Abhishek Bachchan’s character and is assigned to kill Deepika Padukone’s character.

The theory further suggests that SRK and Deepika eventually fall in love. Deepika’s character is reportedly investigating Abhishek’s criminal activities when their relationship develops. The two decide to get married after she becomes pregnant. However, their plans take a tragic turn when Abhishek’s character attacks them during their wedding and shoots Deepika.

The post claims that SRK’s character takes revenge by attacking Abhishek’s gang members but is eventually caught by the police and sent to prison.

Does Suhana Khan play Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in King?

The Reddit theory also makes an interesting claim about Suhana Khan’s character. According to the post, Deepika survives long enough to give birth to a baby girl before dying in hospital. The child is then handed over to Rani Mukerji’s character who reportedly raises her.

As the story progresses, Suhana’s character grows up and faces another tragedy when Abhishek’s character allegedly kills the woman who raised her. This sets the stage for a revenge story.

The theory suggests that Suhana eventually meets SRK’s character after he gets out of prison. The father-daughter duo then joins forces to take revenge against Abhishek’s character. However, neither the makers nor the cast have confirmed these plot details.

See viral post from Reddit related to King here

How did netizens react to the alleged King storyline?

The Reddit post received mixed reactions from movie enthusiasts. Some users found the storyline predictable while others felt that it could work as a commercial Bollywood entertainer.

One user described the alleged plot as “Kuch kuch hota hain with Masala”. Another commented that it sounded like a typical Bollywood masala film but added that they were still interested in watching Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

A different user called the story silly but said that such a plot was possible considering Siddharth Anand’s filmmaking style. Several fans also expressed excitement about seeing the large ensemble cast together.

Who stars in Shah Rukh Khan’s King?

King features an extensive cast led by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Other actors associated with the project include Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla. The film marks an important big-screen project for Suhana Khan as she shares screen space with her father. The first song from the film, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026. The Christmas release places the film in a competitive holiday window when several major international films are also expected to attract audiences.

Dune: Chapter 3 is scheduled for December 18 while Jumanji: Open World is expected to arrive on December 25. The most anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is also part of the major Hollywood release calendar, with its India release scheduled for December 17, 2026.