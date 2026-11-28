King song Daddy Cool: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor reunite for party anthem; Netizens say ‘OG super jodi is back’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are back together on screen in Daddy Cool from King. The upbeat track features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite for King song Daddy Cool (PC: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing screen space is always a reason for fans to get excited, and their latest reunion has brought back memories of some of their popular songs. The two actors are back together after years, this time for a dance number from SRK’s upcoming film King. The track has a familiar tune, a party vibe and two Bollywood stars who know how to command attention on screen. Since the song’s release, social media has been buzzing with reactions, with fans celebrating their chemistry while also sharing their thoughts on Daddy Cool.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite for King song Daddy Cool

The makers of King have released Daddy Cool (King Version), featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The peppy dance number brings the actors together for a lively musical sequence, with both stars showing off their dance moves.

The track is a Bollywood reworking of Boney M’s iconic song Daddy Cool. Sachin-Jigar have composed the new version, while Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance sequence.

Shah Rukh shared the song on social media with the caption, “Back with Bebo… Song Old School… but still Cool!” The track is the second song released from King, following Tu Mil Jaaye, which featured Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The new song also marks the reunion of SRK and Kareena, who last shared screen space in Ra.One in 2011.

Netizens call Daddy Cool a ‘banger’, praise SRK-Kareena’s chemistry

Soon after the song dropped, social media users began sharing their reactions. Many praised Shah Rukh and Kareena’s chemistry, while others called the track a party anthem and appreciated the nostalgic feel. One fan wrote, “Daddy cool song absolutely banger”, another said, “After bangers like Chammak Challo and Criminal, OG super Jodi is back with Daddy Cool.”

Several viewers also praised the actors’ screen presence, with one social media user commenting that their chemistry was already stealing the show. Another fan described the pairing as effortless and said watching them together again felt special. The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came as a surprise for fans, bringing back nostalgia after 15 years.

Now this is second chartbuster in a row for THE KING! Boney M’s #DaddyCool has been a part of the pop culture for decades and now #ShahRukhKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan have ensured that this will stay on to be hugely popular for decades to come as well. https://t.co/W6cAhvKSi7 Sachin-Jigar and Kumaar have given #DaddyCool – KING version a contemporary touch, and coming together of #ArijitSingh and #ShilpaRao has only elevated the overall impacted. As for the picturisation toh yaar mazaa aa gaya. Fabulous choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. Aur agar #SRK and #Kareena ki baat karo toh well, together they sizzle, and how! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 27, 2026

SRK and Kareena What a chemistry Such a banger ❤️

#King #ShahRukhKhan #ShahRukhKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #DaddyCool https://t.co/i1DbUA7Dhs — Raini (@positiveevibss) November 28, 2026

Iconic pair returns after 15 years! #ShahRukhKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan light up the screen in #DaddyCool from #King. In cinemas Dec 24, 2026! #SRK https://t.co/9lp5ZwKAkT — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) November 27, 2026

WHAT A BANGER #DaddyCool https://t.co/5J8Ovr3uD7 — Greek God HR (@ThomasJeyHR) November 27, 2026

This. Guy. Is. Something. Else #ShahRukhKhan #King #DaddyCool (KING version) https://t.co/BRBnHEySMd — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 27, 2026

IT’S HAPPENING!

SRK × Kareena after 15 long years and they just dropped “Daddy Cool” (King Version)

This is the reunion Bollywood has been waiting for.

#King | 24 Dec 2026

Link: https://t.co/2DUmFodz0R…

#ShahRukhKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #DaddyCool https://t.co/22CNap1yGj — Amitaab Chachchan (@DiceGameMaster) November 27, 2026

Show us better chemistry than this. We’ll wait ⏳

SRK × Kareena in Daddy Cool (KING Version), out now! ❤️‍ @iamsrk #DaddyCool #KING #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KareenaKapoorKhan #ArijitSingh #KareenaKapoor https://t.co/iG2pwmmsJg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 27, 2026

15 YEARS LATER… THE MAGIC RETURNS! ❤️‍ The iconic duo #ShahRukhKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan reunite for #KING with another groovy chartbuster – #DaddyCool (King Version)! After #TuMilJaaye, SRK is back with a track that’s already grabbing attention! Directed by #SiddharthAnand, #KING is arriving WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 24 DECEMBER 2026. Christmas 2026 belongs to KING! Produced by @RedChilliesEnt & Marflix Pictures. Watch: https://t.co/zgmdMdDgyC SRK–Kareena Jodi ❤️‍ Are you excited to see them together again after 15 years? #King2026 #DaddyCool #SRK #KareenaKapoor

@AlwaysBollywood

@Bolly_BoxOffice

@iamsrk

@kareenakapoorkhan

@RedChilliesEnt

@Marflix

@yrf @JioHotstar @Box_Off_India @BOWorldwide @boxofficemojo — MANJUNATHA (@manjurrr) November 28, 2026

15 YEARS LATER… THE MAGIC RETURNS! ❤️‍ The iconic duo #ShahRukhKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan reunite for #KING with another groovy chartbuster – #DaddyCool (King Version)! After #TuMilJaaye, SRK is back with a track that’s already grabbing attention! Directed by #SiddharthAnand, #KING is arriving WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 24 DECEMBER 2026. Christmas 2026 belongs to KING! Produced by @RedChilliesEnt & Marflix Pictures. Watch: https://t.co/zgmdMdDgyC SRK–Kareena Jodi ❤️‍ Are you excited to see them together again after 15 years? #King2026 #DaddyCool #SRK #KareenaKapoor

@AlwaysBollywood

@Bolly_BoxOffice

@iamsrk

@kareenakapoorkhan

@RedChilliesEnt

@Marflix

@yrf @JioHotstar @Box_Off_India @BOWorldwide @boxofficemojo — MANJUNATHA (@manjurrr) November 28, 2026

#DaddyCool is special for us millennials. This nostalgic revisit to the Boney M OG is a banger of a track with red hot #KareenaKapoorKhan & a super cool #King #ShahRukhKhan Toh jinhe pasand aaya woh cool

Aur jo napasand karein woh namacool https://t.co/P06J3RVhEx — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) November 28, 2026

SRK + Kareena after 15 years = pure magic! #DaddyCool from #King is an instant vibe. See you in cinemas this Christmas — 24 Dec 2026! #ShahRukhKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan

#SRK https://t.co/eKMMj9OYDj — Nitin Priyadarshi (@Nitin__p) November 27, 2026

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an upcoming action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film marks Shah Rukh and Suhana’s first theatrical collaboration. King is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.