Koffee With Karan 9: Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Karan Johar’s show? Here’s what we know

Diljit Dosanjh has kept fans guessing after revealing that he has agreed to just one interview this year. His comment has fuelled speculation about a possible appearance on the popular celebrity chat show.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s only interview of 2026 could be on Koffee With Karan 9 (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh rarely gives interviews, which makes any hint about his next television appearance exciting for fans. The singer-actor recently shared an update during an Instagram Live session that has sparked speculation about a possible return to one of India’s most popular celebrity chat shows. While Diljit did not reveal the name of the programme, his comments about agreeing to just one interview this year have caught fans’ attention. Many are now wondering whether he will reunite with filmmaker Karan Johar for the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan. Here is what Diljit said and why viewers think the show could be involved.

Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee With Karan 9 appearance

During the Instagram Live session, Diljit spoke about receiving an offer for an interview and confirmed that he had agreed to it. He explained that the programme was approaching its final show for the year, which was one of the reasons he decided to accept the invitation.

Speaking about the offer, Dosanjh said, “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.” He added, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.”

Although Diljit did not mention the show’s name, his statement led fans to speculate that the interview could be for Koffee With Karan Season 9. However, there has been no official confirmation from the singer or the show’s team so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupinder Singh Girn (@iamrupindergirn)

Diljit Dosanjh’s previous appearance on Koffee With Karan

Diljit previously appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6 alongside rapper Badshah. Their conversation included a discussion about Diljit’s social media crush on Kylie Jenner, which became one of the memorable moments from the episode. A return to the show would give viewers another opportunity to hear the singer speak about his personal life, career and experiences in the entertainment industry.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026: Dates and venues

Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to Indian stages with his Aura India Tour 2026 after his successful international shows, including his performance at Wembley Stadium. The multi-city tour marks his return to India following the 2024 Dil-Luminati tour and promises large-scale production, energetic Bhangra performances and a setlist featuring his popular Punjabi and Bollywood songs.

The tour will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30, 2026. Other announced stops include Indore on November 15 at C21 Estate, Ahmedabad on November 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai on November 27 at Mahalaxmi Race Course and Bengaluru on November 29 at NICE Grounds. Diljit is also scheduled to perform at Jamboree Grounds in Lucknow on December 5.

Tickets are available through BookMyShow. Further details about the Chandigarh and Kolkata shows are expected to be announced as arrangements are finalised.