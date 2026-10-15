Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan recalls injuries and health issues after Sultan, says ‘My head was broken’

During his conversation with Karan Johar, Salman Khan reflects on the impact of demanding action roles on his body and responds to comments about changes in his appearance.

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Salman Khan reveals how Sultan took a toll on his body (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has spent decades building an image of strength and fitness on screen, with his muscular physique becoming a familiar part of his stardom. However, maintaining that image has not always been easy for “Bollywood’s OG Bhaijaan”. Years of physically demanding roles have taken a toll on his body, leaving him with injuries and several health complications. During a recent conversation, the actor opened up about these struggles and addressed the criticism he faced over his appearance. His candid remarks offered a glimpse into the challenges behind his on-screen image and the pressure he feels to continue inspiring his fans.

Salman Khan reveals multiple health issues after Sultan

During his appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9, Salman spoke about the physical impact of his 2016 sports drama Sultan. Addressing the trolling he faced over his shirtless appearance on Bigg Boss 20, the actor acknowledged that injuries and health problems had affected his physique.

He said, “For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that.”

Salman Khan recalls injuries from Sultan

Salman went on to describe the extent of his physical struggles and linked several of them to his work on Sultan. He said, “My head was broken, had some hernia, some stuff here, and a shoulder messed up. And, this all came up from Sultan.”

The actor also listed other health complications while explaining how his body had been affected over time. He added, “Knee and back, and then the trigeminal neuralgia and the aneurysm. But, that is not any justification for how I was looking then, you know?” His comments highlighted the demanding physical preparation involved in playing a wrestler and the lasting impact such roles can have on an actor’s health.

Check out viral video of Salman Khan from Koffee With Karan here

For the first time this man expressed about his health issues #SalmanKhan said there was a phase in my life where I was facing a lot of stuff like Trigeminal neuralgia , shoulder injury. But I have to look fit asit will be injustice for my fans. He is so strong man! ❤️✨ https://t.co/guF0bDabA0 — ♡ (@BeingAkankshaa) October 14, 2026

Why Salman Khan feels the pressure to maintain his physique

Salman also explained why staying fit remains important to him. He believes that many fans, particularly younger audiences, look up to him as an example of physical fitness. He recalled how young people sometimes compare their fathers’ appearance with his and ask them, “If he is looking like this, then why can’t you?”

However, the actor acknowledged that several people in the film industry are fitter than him. His remarks reflected the expectations that come with being a long-established action star while recognising that age and health challenges can affect physical appearance.

What is Salman Khan’s film Sultan about?

Released in 2016, Sultan was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The sports drama featured Salman as Sultan Ali Khan, a former wrestling champion from Haryana whose personal struggles take him away from the sport he loves. Anushka Sharma played Aarfa, while Randeep Hooda appeared as Sultan’s coach and Amit Sadh also featured in the film.

The story follows Sultan’s attempt to rebuild his life and return to competition after personal setbacks. The film combined wrestling, romance and redemption, becoming a major commercial success and earning over Rs 623 crore worldwide.