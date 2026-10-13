Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan revisits ‘Are you still a virgin?’ question, gives witty reply – Watch

Koffee With Karan 9: Remember when Karan Johar asked Salman Khan about his virginity? The question returns with a witty answer. Watch the video.

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Salman Khan and Karan Johar (PC- Instagram)

After years of celebrity confessions, unexpected revelations and viral moments, Koffee With Karan is set to return with its ninth season. Host Karan Johar has described it as the show’s final season, with Salman Khan appearing as the first guest. The new season will premiere on JioHotstar on October 14, and its teaser offers a glimpse of the humour and candid conversations that have made the show popular.

Salman Khan returns to the Koffee With Karan couch

In the teaser, Karan introduces Salman as the guest for the opening episode of what he calls his final season. He says, “A wise man once said, ‘It’s done, bro.’ So who better to kick off my final season than the man himself, Salman Khan?”

The conversation then returns to one of the show’s most memorable moments. Karan brings up the question he had asked Salman during an earlier appearance: “Are you still a virgin?” Salman responds with a familiar line: “Control, yeah brother, control.”

Salman also questions Karan about his decision to end the show, joking that the announcement may have encouraged celebrities to appear. The actor makes it clear that he does not want the show to come to an end.

The teaser also shows a more reflective side of Salman. When Karan says the actor seems calmer than before, Salman responds, “All the advice that I have given, the time has come for me to follow my own advice.”

The conversation also touches on social media trolling and paparazzi, topics Salman spoke about on Bigg Boss 20 last month. Reacting to the growing presence of cameras on mobile phones, he says, “If I ever run into whoever made the camera in these phones…”

Karan Johar recalls how Koffee With Karan began

Karan recently looked back at the show’s beginnings in a video marking its journey. He recalled discussing the idea with his father, producer Yash Johar, in 2004. His father was initially unsure whether audiences would be interested in watching celebrities chat with their friends.

Recalling the conversation, Karan said, “He looked at me, he said…‘Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Yash Johar passed away in June 2004. Karan went on to shoot the first episode of Koffee With Karan in August that year. The show eventually became a regular part of Bollywood’s celebrity culture, with actors, filmmakers, couples and former partners appearing on the couch.

Over the years, several conversations from the show have made headlines and sparked public debate. Karan also acknowledged the controversies associated with the programme and the criticism he continues to face over nepotism.

Looking back at the guests and moments that shaped the show, he said, “A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today.”

With Salman Khan opening the ninth season, Koffee With Karan is preparing to return with the candid conversations and celebrity moments that have defined its run.