Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan rules out biopic on his life, reveals director he would choose on Karan Johar’s show

The Bollywood star made an intriguing revelation during the latest episode of the celebrity chat show, offering viewers a glimpse into his thoughts on life, legacy and filmmaking.

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Salman Khan says no biopic will be made on his life (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has spent decades in the film industry, delivering blockbusters, building a loyal fan base and keeping audiences curious about his personal life. Yet, despite being one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars, the actor appears to have little interest in seeing his own journey turned into a film. During a candid conversation on a popular celebrity chat show, Salman spoke about the idea of a biopic and shared an unexpected response. While he was willing to name filmmakers who could tell different versions of his story, he made one thing clear: he does not expect a biopic on his life to be made.

Salman Khan names four directors for a possible biopic

During the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan 9, Karisma Kapoor, who made her special appearance, asked Salman Khan which director he would choose if a film were ever made about his life. She gave him four options: Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan.

Salman explained that his choice would depend on the kind of story the filmmaker wanted to tell. He said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life then David Dhawan. If you want to make traditional tragic love story, then would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.”

The actor also suggested that Kabir Khan would be his choice for an action-packed love story inspired by events from his life. His answers reflected the different styles associated with the four filmmakers and their past collaborations with him.

‘My life will go to my grave’: Salman rules out biopic

Although Salman named directors for different versions of a possible biopic, he quickly made it clear that he did not believe a film about his life would ever be made. Speaking on Koffee With Karan 9, he said, “But, a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.”

The statement suggested that the actor prefers to keep parts of his personal experiences private rather than have them recreated on screen. His response also added a serious note to an otherwise playful rapid-fire segment.

Check out viral video from Koffee With Karan 9 here

Karishma Kapoor – If a biopic were made on your life, which of your directors would you pick to helm it? #SalmanKhan – If you want to make a comedy of my life then David , If you make traditional love story it will be Sanjay Leela , but a biopic on my life will never be made https://t.co/QQEmSjBrVP — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) October 14, 2026

Salman Khan returns to Koffee With Karan

Salman appeared as the first guest of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. The season premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026, at 7 pm IST. Karisma Kapoor also made a special appearance in the opening episode, bringing nostalgia and familiar Bollywood banter to the show.

The final season is expected to feature several well-known actors and on-screen pairs, although not every name reported for the guest list has been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly among the final guests on Karan Johar’s show and is expected to help bring the curtain down on the final season in support of his close friend.