Kolkata multiplex serves only vegetarian food inside auditoriums during Ramayana screenings

The multiplex chain said Ramayana is a gesture of respect for viewers' religious sentiments, while non-vegetarian food will remain available at counters outside the auditoriums.

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Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Amid the screenings of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, a multiplex chain in Kolkata has announced a special arrangement for moviegoers. SVF Cinemas will serve only vegetarian food inside its auditoriums during the film’s screenings, saying the decision is meant to respect the religious sentiments of audiences. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The decision has been taken specifically for this film and will not affect food services during screenings of other movies.

According to a PTI report, SVF Cinemas operates across 30 locations in West Bengal. The company clarified that non-vegetarian food will continue to be available at its food and beverage counters outside the auditoriums. “Our full food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, stays available at our counters outside the auditorium, as always,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

An SVF Cinemas spokesperson told PTI that the decision was taken to respect the devotion of viewers towards the Hindu epic. “Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too,” the company said.

The multiplex chain also recalled the response from audiences during the theatrical release of the 2024 animated film Mahavatar Narsimha. According to the company, several viewers had voluntarily left their footwear outside the auditoriums as a mark of respect.

It also shared that during screenings of Hanuman Ansh, audiences had requested the cinema to serve only vegetarian food inside the auditoriums. “We listened. As a small, heartfelt gesture, we will serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium during screenings of Ramayana. That way, every patron can enjoy the film and their devotion to the fullest,” the statement said.

The spokesperson further clarified that the arrangement would apply only to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The company added, “SVF Cinemas has always been a home for every audience, and every guest is welcome here.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is co-produced by actor Yash and Namit Malhotra. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It was released in theatres on November 5, 2026.