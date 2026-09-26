Komal Rani Swarnkar breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja’s allegations amid Govinda affair rumours, says ‘Jo aurat apne hi pati ko’

The actress has responded to the ongoing discussions around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, sharing her side of the story amid growing public attention.

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Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani responds to Sunita Ahuja (PC: Instagram)

The ongoing discussion around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn after actress Komal Rani Swarnkar responded to remarks made about her. Komal, who has been linked to Govinda amid rumours surrounding their professional association, has now shared her side of the matter on social media. Her comments come shortly after Sunita spoke publicly about the difficulties she claims to be facing in her personal life and sought support from women and Gen-Z. While the claims surrounding Govinda and Komal remain unconfirmed, the exchange has added another layer to the conversation around the actor’s marriage.

Komal Rani responds to Sunita Ahuja

Komal addressed the matter through an Instagram Story on Saturday, September 26. In her post, she appeared to respond directly to remarks attributed to Sunita and rejected the suggestion that she was responsible for problems in the actor’s marriage.

She wrote, “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti.”

The actress did not stop there. Komal also responded to the description of her as a “homebreaker” and questioned whether someone could actually be blamed for breaking a relationship that she claimed was already facing problems. “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

Komal questions criticism directed at her

In another part of her response, Komal questioned the way the situation has been discussed publicly. She suggested that people should not form opinions without knowing the complete circumstances behind a relationship.

“I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly,” she said. Her remarks appeared to challenge the narrative surrounding her alleged involvement with Govinda. However, the actress did not provide independent evidence to establish the claims made in her statements.

See viral post of Komal Rani Swarnkar here

Komal asks Sunita not to use her name

Komal also urged Sunita not to bring her name into the ongoing dispute. She suggested that her name was being used to push what she described as an agenda.

The latest response comes after Sunita spoke about her personal struggles during a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. Sunita had appealed to women and Gen-Z for support and said, “Jo mere saath ho raha hai, woh achha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason.”

What are the Govinda and Komal Rani rumours?

Rumours linking Govinda and Komal surfaced earlier this year after the two were reportedly spotted travelling together at a Mumbai airport. The two are also associated with the upcoming film Roopa. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed an affair. The reported relationship therefore remains part of ongoing speculation and media discussion.

Sunita Ahuja yet to respond

As of now, Sunita has not publicly responded to Komal’s latest remarks. The exchange has nevertheless brought renewed attention to the long-standing public interest surrounding Govinda and Sunita’s marriage.