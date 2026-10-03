Komal Rani Swarnkar REACTS to Divya Khossla’s comments, defends sindoor and bond with Govinda, ‘Sticking their noses into’

Komal Rani Swarnkar has opened up about her relationship with Govinda after remarks about their recent outing sparked a fresh round of discussion online.

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Komal Rani Swarnkar defends wearing sindoor with Govinda (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing discussion around Govinda‘s personal life has taken another turn after his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar responded to criticism surrounding their recent public appearance. Komal and Govinda had visited Lalbaugcha Raja together during Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing attention because of the ongoing speculation about their relationship. The outing also became a talking point after Divya Khossla questioned Komal’s decision to wear sindoor during the visit. Komal has now addressed the criticism through a lengthy Instagram note. Without directly naming the actress, she strongly defended her decision to accompany Govinda and questioned those commenting on their equation.

Komal defends her Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Govinda

In her long Instagram note, Komal said there was nothing inappropriate about visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda. She explained that the two had gone to seek blessings for their upcoming film Roopa. She also questioned why their appearance had become a subject of public discussion.

Komal wrote, “Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or “Dikhawa” for others? And when these very so -called celebrities visit various public places with their own male co – stars to promote their Films. Don’t they feel ashamed when they do exactly the same thing themselves?”

‘No interest in taking lessons on sindoor’

Komal then addressed the criticism over her sindoor. She took an indirect swipe at the people commenting on her appearance and relationship with Govinda while questioning their reasons for discussing her personal life.

She wrote, “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed- out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people’s ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.”

She further wrote, “I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships.”

Komal takes an indirect dig at her critics

Komal’s note became more pointed as she spoke about people who, according to her, have no right to comment on her personal life. She referred to alleged drinking habits, relationships outside marriage and public disagreements between couples without naming anyone directly. Komal said she was not interested in proving whether she was a good or bad person to those criticising her and questioned why they were so invested in her life.

See Komal Rani Swarnkar’s complete Instagram Stories here

What did Divya Khossla say about Komal?

Divya Khossla had commented on the controversy surrounding Govinda and Komal after the two were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja. On the same day, Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting the pandal separately. The contrasting appearances drew attention amid reports about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal.

Govinda has denied the affair rumours and has maintained that his association with Komal is connected to their professional work and their upcoming film Roopa. Divya, meanwhile, has publicly spoken about Govinda and Sunita’s marriage and questioned Komal’s decision to wear sindoor while appearing with the actor at the religious venue.