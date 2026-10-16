Kriti Sanon approaches Delhi HC to seek protection of personality rights; hearing scheduled for October 29

The Bollywood star has approached the court amid growing concerns over the use of celebrities' identities, with the matter set to return to court on October 29.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/kriti-sanon-approaches-delhi-hc-to-seek-protection-of-personality-rights-hearing-scheduled-for-october-29-8536686/ Copy

Kriti Sanon files plea to protect personality rights (Instagram)

Celebrities today have a public image that extends far beyond their films, interviews and social media appearances. Their names, faces and voices can also become valuable commercial assets, making it important to establish how these can be used without permission. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has now approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal protection for her personality rights. The matter came up for hearing on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the court seeking additional legal research before proceeding further. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 29, when the matter is expected to be considered again.

Why has Kriti Sanon approached the Delhi High Court?

Kriti Sanon has filed a plea seeking protection of her personality rights, which concern the use of an individual’s identity and associated attributes. During the hearing, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the actress’s counsel, Advocate Pravin Anand, to submit relevant judgments and research material on the subject. The court sought these materials to better understand the scope of personality rights before considering the matter further. The case will next be heard on October 29, 2026.

Read more: Mrunal Thakur slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon amid online backlash

What did the court ask about personality rights?

During the proceedings, the court asked for clarity on what personality rights cover. Advocate Pravin Anand explained that these rights can include a person’s name, voice, face, image, photographs and videos showing their face. The counsel also submitted that personality rights extend to the commercial use of an individual’s identity without their consent or authorisation.

For celebrities, such protection can be particularly relevant when their names, images or voices are used to promote products or generate revenue without permission. The court has sought further material before taking the matter forward. No final order on Kriti’s plea was reported at this stage.

Which other celebrities have received personality rights protection?

The Delhi High Court has previously granted personality rights protection to several public figures from the entertainment and sports industries. These include actors Kangana Ranaut, Tabu, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Kajol, R. Madhavan, Jr NTR, singer Jubin Nautiyal and spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya. These cases reflect growing attention to the unauthorised use of public figures’ identities, particularly in commercial promotions and online content.

What is Kriti Sanon’s latest work?

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, helmed by Homi Adjania, which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandaana. The actress has also been at the centre of public discussion over advertising campaigns.

In August 2026, a GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Sanon faced criticism over her outfit and the portrayal of her tying a rakhi to her pet dog. The brand later withdrew the advertisement and issued an apology. Sanon defended the campaign on social media, arguing that a woman’s respect for tradition should not be judged by her clothing.