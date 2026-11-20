Kriti Sanon calls rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia ‘cutie’ in birthday wish, shares candid beach picture

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to wish her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, on his birthday. Sharing a candid picture of him, the actor called him ‘cutie’, adding a heart and an evil-eye emoji.

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Kriti Sanon with Kabir Bahia (PC -Instagram)

Kriti Sanon may prefer to keep her personal life private, but the actor occasionally gives fans a glimpse of her special moments on social media. This time, she grabbed attention after sharing a birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Kriti took to her Instagram Story to share a candid picture of Kabir, apparently clicked during a beach vacation. Wishing him on his birthday, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday cutie,” along with a heart and an evil-eye emoji.

This is not the first time Kriti has shared a glimpse of her moments with Kabir. During Diwali, the actor posted a series of pictures from her celebrations with family and friends. The carousel also featured Kabir, with the two posing together. Wishing her fans on the festival, Kriti wrote, “My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl Happy Diwali everyone.”

What Kriti Sanon said about her relationship with Kabir Bahia

Kriti has previously addressed questions about her rumoured relationship with Kabir. During an interaction with Times Now, the actor was asked about her personal life and whether she was dating him.

Responding to the question, Kriti said, “I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get marriedn. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company established in 2020 that specialises in airline representation services. He is also the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns the UK-based travel company Southall Travel.

Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together at several social gatherings and family functions over the past few years. Kabir’s presence at Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding also caught the attention of fans. However, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama was released in theatres on June 19, 2026.

She also featured in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which hit cinemas on June 5, 2026.