Kriti Sanon raises women’s safety concerns on Daughter’s Day, asks people to think about their everyday fears: ‘Imagine her walking alone…’

Kriti Sanon used Daughter’s Day to draw attention to women’s safety and the fears many women face while travelling or being alone in public spaces.

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Kriti Sanon (PC: Instagram)

Daughter’s Day is usually filled with sweet messages, family pictures and posts celebrating the special bond between parents and their daughters. But Kriti Sanon chose to look at the occasion from a different perspective this year. Instead of simply sharing a celebratory message, the actor asked people to pause and think about the fears that many women carry with them while moving through everyday life. Her post touched upon situations that may sound familiar to many women, from walking home alone at night to making sure someone knows where they are.

Kriti Sanon’s Daughter’s Day post highlights women’s safety

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, Kriti shared a multi-slide post on Instagram focusing on women’s safety. She asked people to imagine receiving a call from their daughter saying that she believes she is being followed by a group of men.

Read more: Kriti Sanon shares cryptic Instagram post amid Jamui harassment and Delhi rape case

She also asked followers to imagine a woman walking home alone at night, repeatedly looking over her shoulder, or dealing with a phone that dies before she reaches home. “Imagine your daughter calling you saying, “I think I’m being followed by some men.” Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in..,” she wrote.

The actor’s message focused on how these fears can become part of everyday life for women. Rather than treating them as rare situations, Kriti pointed towards the precautions women often take simply to feel safer while travelling or spending time outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon talks about everyday precautions women take

Kriti mentioned several things women do as part of their daily safety routines. These include sharing live locations with family or friends, carrying pepper spray, booking a cab instead of walking and staying on a phone call while travelling.

She questioned why women have been forced to make such precautions a normal part of their lifestyle. She further wrote, “From sharing her live location, to carrying pepper spray, to booking a cab instead of walking, or calling someone just to feel safer – we have forced her to make this her lifestyle. The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted..That is the day we should celebrate Daughter’s Day.”

Kriti Sanon: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’

Towards the end of her post, Kriti referred to something many parents and daughters know well, the simple phone call or message saying, Her post concluded with, “To every daughter who has ever called home and said, “I’ve reached.” May you one day live in a world where you don’t have to..That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!”

For many families, it can be a routine update after a daughter reaches home. But Kriti’s message asked people to consider why such reassurance has become necessary in the first place. She expressed hope for a time when daughters would not have to make that call simply because they were travelling alone.

Kriti concluded her Daughter’s Day message by saying that a world where women can move freely without calculating the risk of assault is the world daughters deserve.

The actor has spoken about women’s safety and gender-related issues on social media before as well.