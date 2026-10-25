Kriti Sanon recalls Rakhi ad controversy, says trolls left abusive comments on her parents’ and sister’s posts

Kriti Sanon has spoken out against the online hate she faced over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand, saying the backlash went beyond her outfit. The actor revealed that trolls also posted abusive comments on her parents’ and sister’s social media posts.

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Kriti Sanon rakhi ad

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about the backlash she faced over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. Months after the controversy, Kriti spoke about the incident on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want Season 6. She said the issue was not just about her outfit but also about how women are judged for their choices. Kriti also revealed that the online abuse went beyond her, with trolls leaving nasty comments on her mother’s and sister’s social media posts. She said the incident disturbed her and highlighted the need for women to stand up for themselves.

Speaking about the controversy, Kriti said, “Normally, I don’t say anything… I felt it (the Rakhi ad controversy) was not about me, it was a much larger issue where I feel women are constantly under scrutiny for everything. It is only women who are targeted for the smallest thing. What you want to wear, she is too short or tall, oh, is she pregnant… what is going on? It is just my opinion.”

Kriti Sanon says trolls targeted her family

Kriti said she was upset by the abusive comments posted by people who claimed to be speaking up for culture and respect. She added that her sister had suggested turning off comments on social media, but Kriti questioned why she should have to do so. She said, “What is with the hate? I don’t read comments under posts… but I feel that sometimes people get so nasty. Those who talk about culture and respect were ironically the ones who commented on my parents’ and sister’s posts in the nastiest, abusive language. What have they done? My sister said I should turn off my comments and I asked, why? I was disturbed. I feel it’s important for women to stand up for themselves. Who has given these people the right to be commenting, and for what?”

The actor also spoke about the pressure faced by celebrities and the gender inequality that continues to exist in society. “Actors are the easiest targets. It has happened with multiple people, and we are just human, and it also affects us. I feel very strongly about the gender inequality that exists, and the patriarchy that is embedded so deeply. We need to shatter it multiple times for it to break,” concluded the actor.

What was the Kriti Sanon Rakhi ad controversy?

Earlier this year, Kriti faced criticism after appearing in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. In the campaign, she was seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while celebrating the festival. Some social media users objected to her outfit, arguing that it was not suitable for the occasion. Actor Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement and questioned Kriti’s choice of clothing. She called the campaign “intentionally creepy” and asked, “Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?”

Kriti later responded to the criticism through a lengthy note on social media. Defending her choice, she wrote, “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I’m the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don’t have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions.”

On Raksha Bandhan, Kriti also shared a picture with her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, showing them holding hands with rakhis tied on each other’s wrists. Taking a subtle dig at the criticism surrounding her outfit, she wrote, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all.”

Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2.