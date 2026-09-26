Kriti Sanon shares cryptic Instagram post amid Jamui harassment and Delhi rape case: ‘It’s women vs patriarchal misogynist men’

Kriti Sanon’s latest Instagram activity has caught attention amid the ongoing discussion around the Jamui harassment case. Here’s what the actress shared and why it has sparked conversation.

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Kriti Sanon (PC: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has once again drawn attention to her social media activity. The actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories around patriarchy, women’s safety and the way society responds to issues involving women. Her latest post comes amid outrage over the reported harassment of two Class 10 students in Bihar’s Jamui and protests in Delhi following recent alleged sexual violence cases. Kriti did not directly name either incident in her post, but the timing has led to discussion online, especially after the actress recently faced criticism over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Kriti Sanon shares post on patriarchy and women’s safety

Kriti Sanon shared an Instagram Story which challenged the idea that conversations around gender should be reduced to a “men vs women” debate. The post said, “Guys, it’s not Men vs Women. It’s women vs. Patriarchal misogynist men & brainwashed women who think patriarchy is a sanskar.”

The actress also appeared to support another post questioning the difference in public reaction to violence against women and criticism of women’s clothing. The post referred to rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and dowry deaths while questioning why an actress wearing a revealing outfit in a festive advertisement can sometimes attract intense outrage.

What happened in Bihar’s Jamui harassment case?

The social media discussion comes amid outrage over an incident reported from Jamui, Bihar. According to the reports, a teenage boy and girl returning from coaching classes on September 19, 2026, were allegedly stopped, assaulted and molested by a group of men. Videos of the incident later circulated on social media, leading to police action.

Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions, while arrests were reported in connection with the incident. Authorities have also taken action against social media accounts that circulated footage identifying the minors.

About Delhi rape case

Apart from the Bihar’s Jamui harassment case the recent Delhi rape case has also has sparked protest. The protests followed the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by three men posing as police officers at Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Monday evening, September 21, 2026.

Students from several Delhi University colleges reportedly took to the streets on September 23, 2026, raising concerns about women’s safety around campuses.

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

The latest post also comes weeks after Kriti Sanon faced criticism over a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The campaign showed the actress in a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt while celebrating the festival. Some social media users questioned the styling, leading to a wider debate around women’s clothing and cultural traditions.

Kriti had previously responded to the criticism, writing that “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” The advertisement was later withdrawn from the brand’s media platforms.

Her latest Instagram activity has brought that earlier controversy back into discussion. While she has not directly connected her post to the Jamui harassment case or the Delhi cases, her message has prompted conversations about how society discusses women’s choices, safety, and accountability.