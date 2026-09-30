Kubbra Sait urges trolls to stop judging amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy, says ‘Why are you taking’

Kubbra Sait has joined the conversation around the latest developments involving Govinda and Sunita Ahuja with a message focused on public reactions and social media commentary.

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Govinda has found himself at the centre of conversations about his personal life, with his appearances alongside actor Komal Rani Swarnkar drawing attention on social media. Speculation about their relationship has continued to circulate, while his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has also made remarks that have added to the discussion. Amid the ongoing chatter, actor Kubbra Sait has spoken out about the way people react to celebrity gossip. She questioned why online users are so quick to conclude about public figures and urged them to think before turning personal matters into public debates.

Kubbra Sait defends Govinda amid dating rumours

Kubbra shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she defended Govinda and criticised the speculation surrounding his equation with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor said she had grown up watching Govinda and remembered him as one of the biggest stars of the 1990s.

She said, “When did you stop being a fan and start becoming a private investigator? I am asking this because I grew up watching Govinda. Yaa dude, what a superstar, icon, legend. Full 90s was owned by this guy. But today in 2026, if there is a girl, if she’s near him, if she’s breathing air around him, then she’s a ‘mystery woman’, an ‘alleged girlfriend’. You tell me, who has come to this conclusion?”

Kubbra added that she does not know Govinda personally but has met Sunita. She described her as “funny”, “outspoken”, “outrageous” and “incredible”. She also questioned why women are expected to repeatedly explain themselves whenever rumours about their personal lives emerge.

Kubbra Sait questions online judgement

Speaking about the impact of gossip, Kubbra asked why speculation about celebrities had turned into public judgement. She said that being a public figure does not mean every aspect of someone’s private life should become a subject of online commentary.

She said, “When the hell did gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgement? I’m a public figure, I get it. My life is excruciating, but it’s my work. Why are you taking my personal life and then making it a public spittoon? Like, who asked you?”

The actor further stressed that respect for women should be shown in everyday situations and not only when serious incidents make headlines. She urged people not to expect women to come forward and justify personal choices or rumours they did not create.

See Kubbra Sait’s complete viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

What sparked the Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar rumours?

Speculation about Govinda and Komal Rani began after the two were spotted together at different public appearances, including at an airport and Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. Komal is his co-star in the film Roopa. Sunita Ahuja also drew attention after referring to Govinda as a ‘sugar daddy’ to Komal.

Govinda has denied the dating rumours, maintaining that his relationship with Komal is professional. He said his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was to pray for the success of Roopa. He also claimed that the speculation was part of a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and damage his image.