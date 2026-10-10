Kunal Kapoor slams Elon Musk’s ‘colonial mindset’ amid Starlink regulatory row in India, says ‘Script rarely changes…’

Kunal Kapoor has weighed in on the discussion surrounding Starlink's challenges in India, echoing concerns previously raised by Kamal Haasan about the influence of powerful tech leaders.

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Kunal Kapoor accuses Elon Musk of a ‘colonial mindset’ (PC: Twitter)

The debate over Elon Musk’s Starlink plans in India has drawn reactions from several public figures, with actor Kunal Kapoor joining the discussion after Kamal Haasan. The actor has criticised Musk’s response to the regulatory hurdles facing his satellite internet service, questioning the attitude of powerful technology leaders towards countries that do not immediately accept their proposals. Kunal believes the issue goes beyond business and reflects a larger problem in how Western tech billionaires present themselves as agents of progress. His remarks have brought fresh attention to the ongoing disagreement over Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.

Kunal Kapoor calls out Elon Musk’s ‘colonial mindset’

Kunal shared his views on X, where he described what he sees as a “saviour complex” among Western technology billionaires. He argued that such business leaders often present their products as the future but react differently when governments take time to approve their plans.

Kunal wrote, “Watching Elon Musk this week has been a fascinating character study in the saviour complex of Western tech billionaires. They arrive in your country selling you the future. Welcome them, and you’re a country that wants progress. Make them wait, and suddenly your people are victims who need rescuing from their own institutions by the chosen one.”

Why did Kunal Kapoor refer to Thailand and Brazil?

To explain his criticism, Kunal referred to earlier controversies involving Musk. In 2018, a rescue operation saved 12 young football players and their assistant coach who were trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang cave complex. Musk had offered a mini-submarine for the rescue but the team ultimately did not use it. British diver Vernon Unsworth also criticised the proposal as impractical. Musk later faced backlash after attacking Unsworth.

Kunal also mentioned Brazil’s Supreme Court suspension of X, formerly Twitter, in 2024 after the platform failed to comply with court orders. Musk criticised the court’s actions and its judge.

Referring to both incidents, Kunal wrote, “It’s a pattern. When Thai rescuers didn’t use the mini-submarine Musk sent for the trapped boys, and diver Vernon Unsworth called the idea impractical, Musk attacked him as the ‘pedo guy.’ When Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered X to comply with its rulings, Musk called the judge a ‘dictator.’ The script rarely changes. Only the country does. The colonial mindset isn’t always about wanting to rule a country. Sometimes it’s the assumption that you arrive as its saviour, and if the country doesn’t immediately recognise you as one, something must be wrong with the country.”

Check out Kunal Kapoor’s viral post here

Watching Elon Musk this week has been a fascinating character study in the saviour complex of Western tech billionaires. They arrive in your country selling you the future. Welcome them, and you’re a country that wants progress. Make them wait, and suddenly your people are victims who need rescuing from their own institutions by the chosen one. It’s a pattern. When Thai rescuers didn’t use the mini-submarine Musk sent for the trapped boys, and diver Vernon Unsworth called the idea impractical, Musk attacked him as the “pedo guy.” When Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered X to comply with its rulings, Musk called the judge a “dictator.” The script rarely changes. Only the country does. The colonial mindset isn’t always about wanting to rule a country. Sometimes it’s the assumption that you arrive as its saviour, and if the country doesn’t immediately recognise you as one, something must be wrong with the country. — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 10, 2026

What did Elon Musk say about Starlink in India?

Musk has questioned why Starlink is still awaiting permission to begin commercial services in India despite being licensed in more than 165 countries. He has also suggested that powerful business interests could be influencing the process. In one post, he wrote, “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?”

Starlink, operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide internet access. The service aims to connect remote and underserved areas where conventional broadband infrastructure can be difficult to establish.

How did the Indian government respond?

India’s Ministry of Communications rejected suggestions that the country’s regulatory framework discriminates against satellite internet providers. In a statement, the government said it had established a “fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework” for telecommunications services, including satellite communications.

The disagreement has therefore developed into a wider discussion about regulation, competition and the relationship between global technology companies and national governments.

Kunal Kapoor’s workfront

Kunal Kapoor is set to explore the mythological genre with Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated multi-part epic Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Indra, the king of the gods in Hindu mythology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with a star-studded cast bringing the epic to life on the big screen.

With its ambitious scale, grand visuals and retelling of one of India’s most celebrated mythological stories, Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana is among the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Kapoor will also make his Telugu debut with the fantasy action film Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan.