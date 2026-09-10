Kunal Kemmu breaks silence on Vibe clashing with Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra, says: ‘Anybody wants to end’

Kunal Kemmu has opened up about the release of Vibe alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra and addressed speculation around the two films competing at the box office.

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Kunal Kemmu reacts to Vibe and Kareena Kapoor's Daayra clash (PC: Instagram)

This September 18 is set to bring an unusual situation to Bollywood as two films connected to the same family arrive in theatres on the same day. Kunal Kemmu‘s Vibe will face Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Daayra at the box office. While such clashes often lead to speculation about competition and screen sharing, Kunal does not appear worried about the situation. The actor-filmmaker believes audiences today have enough choices and theatres have enough screens to accommodate both releases. He has also made it clear that he does not see the clash as a family rivalry despite Kareena being his sister-in-law.

Kunal Kemmu says Vibe and Daayra have space for audiences

During a conversation with India Today, Kunal Kemmu addressed the release clash and explained why he does not consider it a major concern. He said both films belong to different genres and therefore can attract different sections of the audience.

He said, “To be very honest, ideally, I don’t think anybody wants to end up in a place where both films are releasing on the same day; any film. Besides the fact that these are two different genre films, and there is an audience for both, I think there is an audience that might not watch either. I don’t think it’s dividing the audience. More importantly, I think that today we at least have enough screens for both. The problem would be if we did not have enough screens and now we were eating into each other’s screen space for shows. I know for a fact that is not the case. So I feel, rest assured, that both the films have a space in today’s market,” he said.

Kunal does not see the release as a family rivalry

Kunal also made it clear that there is no competitive atmosphere within the family because of the release dates. His comments come after Kareena herself spoke about the unusual box-office clash while promoting Daayra. At the trailer launch of Daayra, Kareena had joked that the entire box-office collection would now be coming into the family.

While addressing this, Kunal said he was happy to hear Kareena’s appreciation and added that he is looking forward to watching her film. He said “More importantly, I, myself, am a fan of not just Kareena Kapoor Khan, but also Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar. She is a fantastic filmmaker, and Talvar is one of my all-time favourite films. So I can’t wait to watch that film, and I can’t wait to watch mine also.”

What is Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe about?

Written, directed and led by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is an action-comedy which also stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Srivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirhaua) and Sharmila Tagore in a special cameo appearance.

The film follows two ordinary friends who unexpectedly find themselves caught in a national terrorist plot. The film marks another step in Kunal’s journey as a filmmaker after his iconic directorial debut Madgaon Express. With its action-comedy format, Vibe is expected to offer a very different experience from the film releasing alongside it.

What to expect from Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra

Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar and features Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Unlike Vibe, the film is a gritty investigative crime thriller inspired by true events. Kareena and Prithviraj play police officers who find themselves on opposing sides while dealing with institutions, investigations and legal boundaries.