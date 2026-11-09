Filmmaker Kunal Kohli rushes mother to hospital on Diwali night, shares resident’s shocking reply over bursting crackers: ‘Hospital galat jagah pe hai’

Kunal Kohli had a stressful Diwali night after rushing his mother to a Mumbai hospital for emergency treatment. The filmmaker was upset when residents continued bursting loud firecrackers outside the premises despite his request.

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Kunal Kohli (PC: Instagram)

Diwali is a time for celebrations, family gatherings, and fireworks, but it is equally important to remember that loud celebrations can affect people around us. This became a difficult experience for filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who had to rush his mother to a Mumbai hospital for emergency treatment on Diwali night. While dealing with the medical emergency, he was also faced with another problem outside the hospital. Some residents were bursting loud firecrackers near the entrance, prompting him to make a polite request. However, the response he received left him disappointed. The filmmaker later shared the entire incident on social media, and his post has started a conversation about noise pollution and responsible celebrations.

Kunal Kohli rushes mother to Khar Hinduja Hospital on Diwali night

The Hum Tum and Fanaa director took to social media to share his experience from Diwali night. He revealed that he had taken his mother to Khar Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for emergency medical treatment.

However, while he was at the hospital, he noticed some residents bursting loud firecrackers just outside its gate. Considering that patients were receiving treatment inside the building, Kohli requested the people to avoid bursting loud bombs near the premises. He clarified that he had no objection to people celebrating Diwali with other crackers but wanted them to avoid particularly loud ones outside the healthcare facility.

Sharing his experience, the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Took my mom for an emergency to Khar Hinduja hospital tonight, Diwali night. Sadly some residents were burning loud bombs just outside the hospital gate. I politely requested them to burn all crackers except loud bombs outside the hospital gates.” The filmmaker also tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his post, seeking attention towards the issue.

Kunal Kohli shares resident’s shocking reply to his request

Kunal Kohli revealed that he requested residents to avoid bursting loud crackers outside the hospital, but they ignored his appeal and continued celebrating. The filmmakers added, “A man told me ‘hospital galat jagah pe hai-hum yahan 40 saal se hain (Hospital is in the wrong place, we have been here for the last 40 years)’ and he continued to burst loud bombs. @mybmc.”

His post soon attracted attention online, with the incident bringing back the discussion around noise pollution during festivals. Many people believe that celebrations should not come at the cost of disturbing patients, senior citizens, and others who need a peaceful environment.

On the professional front, Kunal Kohli is known for directing films such as Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum, and Fanaa. His latest directorial venture was Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, released in 2025.