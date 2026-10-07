Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani dies at 83, actress pens emotional note: ‘My darling Empress’

Kunickaa Sadanand is going through a difficult time after the death of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand. The actress shared the news with her followers on Tuesday, October 6, posting a throwback picture of her mother on Instagram. Kalyani died in Goa at the age of 83. The news comes as an emotional moment for Kunickaa, who has often spoken about her close bond with her family and the important role her mother played in her life. The actress shared an emotional note remembering her mother and her life lessons.
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