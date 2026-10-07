Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani dies at 83, actress pens emotional note: ‘My darling Empress’

Kunickaa Sadanand is mourning the loss of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand, who died at 83 in Goa. The actress shared a heartfelt tribute and remembered her mother’s love, guidance, and strength.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: October 7, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani dies at 83, actress pens emotional note: ‘My darling Empress’
Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani dies at 83 (PC: Instagram)

Kunickaa Sadanand is going through a difficult time after the death of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand. The actress shared the news with her followers on Tuesday, October 6, posting a throwback picture of her mother on Instagram. Kalyani died in Goa at the age of 83. The news comes as an emotional moment for Kunickaa, who has often spoken about her close bond with her family and the important role her mother played in her life. The actress shared an emotional note remembering her mother and her life lessons.

Read more: Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunickaa Sadanand in heated CINTAA office clash, police say ‘We would’ve slapped’

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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