Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Her real name to first song, 6 lesser-known facts about Nightingale of India

On Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary, here are six lesser-known facts about the legendary singer, including how she got her name, her first song and her early years in cinema.

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Lata Mangeshkar (PC: Twitter)

Lata Mangeshkar’s voice has been part of Indian cinema for generations. Even years after her passing, her songs continue to find their way into playlists, films and family memories. Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar went on to become one of the most melodious voices in Indian music. But behind the familiar name and countless evergreen songs, there are several interesting details about her early life and career that many listeners may not know. On her birth anniversary, here are six such facts worth remembering.

1. Lata Mangeshkar was not her real name

The legendary singer was originally named Hema Mangeshkar. Her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, later changed her name to Lata, inspired by a character named Latika in his play Bhav Bandhan. She was born into a musical family, with her father being a classical singer and theatre actor.

2. Lata Mangeshkar’s first recorded song was cut from the film

At just 13, Lata Mangeshkar recorded Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal in 1942. However, the song was eventually deleted from the film. Another song, Nathli Chaitrachi Navlai, from Pahili Mangalagaur, became her first released recording.

3. Lata Mangeshkar became the family’s breadwinner at 13

Lata Mangeshkar’s father died in 1942 when she was only 13. As the eldest child, she took on the responsibility of helping support her mother and younger siblings. This pushed her towards professional work in films at a very young age.

Music entered Lata Mangeshkar’s life when she was a child. Her first music teacher was her father, and she began performing in her father’s musical plays when she was around five years old. She also learned classical music from an early age, which later became an important part of her singing career.

4. Lata Mangeshkar never listened to her own songs

Lata Mangeshkar never listened to her own songs because she was a perfectionist. She believed that if she heard her recordings, she would only find hundreds of mistakes in her singing. In an interview, the late singer shared, “Never! I never listen to my songs. If I did, I’d find a hundred mistakes in my singing. Even in the past, once I finished recording a song, I was done with it.”

Even though millions of people thought her voice was perfect, she was very strict with herself. Instead of listening to her past work, she preferred to focus on making her next song better.

5. Lata Mangeshkar also tried acting

Before becoming known mainly as a playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar also appeared on screen. She acted in films including Pahili Mangalagaur, Badi Maa, Jeevan Yatra and Mandir. However, singing eventually became her main focus.

She had already started working in cinema at a very young age, with Master Vinayak, a family friend, helping her get opportunities in the industry after her father’s death.

6. Lata Mangeshkarwas the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall in 1974

Lata Mangeshkar became the first Indian to perform at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall in 1974. She sang songs in multiple languages and closed the packed show with her iconic patriotic track, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. It was another major milestone in a career that had already made her one of India’s most talented and soulful voices.

Her work went far beyond Hindi cinema. She has sung in more than 36 languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, and Malayalam, among others.