Late actor Nimmi’s caretaker booked in Rs 8 crore property fraud case, family alleges misappropriation of assets

More than six years after veteran actress Nimmi's death, a property dispute involving her estate has come to light. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against her former caretaker following allegations of financial fraud and misappropriation of assets.

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Late actor Nimmi’s caretaker faces case over Rs 8 crore property dispute (PC: Instagram)

A property dispute involving the estate of veteran Bollywood actress Nimmi has come to light more than six years after her death. The actress, who was one of the popular faces of Hindi cinema during the 1940s and 1950s, reportedly left behind properties, bank deposits and other valuables for her family. However, the ownership of these assets has now become the subject of a police investigation. Mumbai Police have registered a case against her former caretaker following a complaint by a family member, who has accused him of misappropriating money and attempting to take control of her properties. Here is what happened and what the family has alleged.

Nimmi’s caretaker booked in Rs 8 crore property dispute, FIR registered

According to reports, Mumbai’s Santacruz Police registered an FIR against Asrar Iqbal Shaikh, the former caretaker of Nimmi, on November 11, 2026, according to NDTV report. The complaint was filed by Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, a relative of the actress who holds power of attorney for Salma Neki Parveen, the widow of Nimmi’s late adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez.

According to the complaint, the disputed assets include two flats in Neha Apartments on Juhu Tara Road, valued at approximately Rs 7-8 crore, fixed deposits worth around Rs 1.77 crore, jewellery and a car.

The family has alleged that Shaikh misappropriated the money from the actress’s fixed deposits and sold her Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as scrap, allegedly keeping the proceeds for himself. He has also been accused of locking the two Juhu flats and attempting to take control of the properties.

The police have registered the case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 404, 406 and 420, along with provisions relating to forgery. Further investigation is underway.

Family alleges caretaker misappropriated Nimmi’s fixed deposits and concealed her will

According to the FIR, Nimmi and her husband, writer Ali Raza, purchased the two Juhu flats in 2003. Following Raza’s death in November 2007, the actress continued living there. As Nimmi grew older and found it difficult to travel frequently for medical appointments and other work, she reportedly opened joint bank accounts with Shaikh. He was entrusted with handling her financial transactions and assisting her with daily responsibilities.

The complaint alleges that after her death in March 2020, Shaikh withdrew or misappropriated fixed deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore held with the State Bank of India and Saraswat Bank. The family has also alleged that Nimmi had prepared a will naming her adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez, as one of the main beneficiaries of her estate. The will reportedly included the flats, fixed deposits, and jewellery.

Who was veteran actress Nimmi?

Born Nawab Bano, Nimmi was a popular actress during the golden era of Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with Raj Kapoor’s 1949 film Barsaat and went on to establish herself with several memorable performances.

She worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand. Some of her well-known films include Aan, Uran Khatola, Mere Mehboob, Dastaan and Amar.

Nimmi married writer Ali Raza in 1965. The actress passed away on March 25, 2020, at the age of 87.