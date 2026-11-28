‘Logic will go out the window’: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what audiences can expect from Siddharth Anand’s King

The actor shares his perspective on the film's approach and what makes this much-awaited project different from his previous big-screen outings.

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Shah Rukh Khan shares his take on Siddharth Anand's King (PC: Twitter)

The “Badshah of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan has a clear idea of the kind of experience he wants audiences to have when they watch his next film, King. The actor recently spoke about the project at an event in Mumbai, where he shared his excitement about working with filmmaker Siddharth Anand again. He also spoke about the film’s commercial appeal, its action sequences and the large ensemble cast. While fans are curious to see him in another action-packed role, Shah Rukh also addressed viewers who want him to explore more serious and thought-provoking cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan says logic will take a backseat in King

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar attended a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday evening. During the interaction, Shah Rukh spoke about King and described it as a film that the entire family can enjoy in theatres. He also hinted at the scale of the project and its impressive star cast.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “King is the kind of film the whole family can enjoy in theatres. It’s a film which has a lot of drama. And of course, lots and lots of action, as you’ve seen. You’ve seen the songs too. There are a lot of stars in this film. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption. There are so many of them; I am not naming them.”

Praising director Siddharth Anand, he added, “It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me. And I hope that everyone enjoys it; it’s a good film. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright.”

Shah Rukh Khan promises a thinking film for ‘woke’ audiences

The actor also addressed people who want to see him in films that offer a more serious and thoughtful experience. Shah Rukh made it clear that he understands their expectations but wants King to remain an entertainer. He said, “There will still be some woke people who say he should’ve made a serious film. He’s not making a thinking film. That’s okay; I will do that too. But King is very special to me. And God willing, all of you will also like it when it releases.”

King features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and a massive star cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in leading roles. Excitement around the film grew further after the makers released the groovy dance track “Daddy Cool” yesterday. Composed by Sachin–Jigar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song brings Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together on screen after 15 years. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla.

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

King is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026. The Christmas release will place the film in a busy holiday period, with several major Hollywood titles also lined up around the same time. Dune: Chapter 3 is scheduled for December 18, Avengers: Doomsday for December 17 in India and Jumanji: Open World is expected to arrive on December 25.