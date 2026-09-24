Love & War first look: Ranbir Kapoor turns retro with pencil moustache, bruised arm

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War unveiled; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film gets release date

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/love-war-first-look-ranbir-kapoor-turns-retro-with-pencil-moustache-bruised-arm-8529545/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor in Love and War (PC- Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to the big screen in a new avatar with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The makers unveiled the actor’s first look from the film on Thursday, September 24, along with its release date.

In the poster, Ranbir can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage turquoise convertible. He sports slicked-back hair, a pencil moustache and round sunglasses. He is dressed in a light-coloured knit polo shirt.

While Ranbir’s look appears calm and stylish, his bruised and bloodied left arm, which rests outside the car, hints at the intense world of the film.

The poster has a strong retro feel, with vintage cars and architecture visible in the background. It also confirms that Love & War will release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Sharing the first look on social media, the makers wrote, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!”

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Love & War marks Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya (2007). The film was Ranbir’s acting debut and was also directed by Bhansali.

The upcoming film stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali is directing and producing the project.

Love & War is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 21, 2027. Netflix is the film’s streaming partner, while IMAX is also associated with the project.

The makers have now started unveiling the world of Love & War, with Ranbir’s first look offering the first glimpse of his character and the film’s retro setting.