Lust Stories 3 actor Anirudh Surya on portraying David Lobo and navigating complex relationships in Konkona Sen Sharma’s series: ‘I did get little nervous’ | Exclusive

Anirudh Surya reflects on the creative choices behind his performance and shares insights into the emotional layers that shaped his character in the Netflix anthology.

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Lust Stories 3 actor Anirudh Surya on portraying David Lobo (PC: Twitter)

Actor Anirudh Surya has built an interesting career across theatre, films and web series, bringing his experience as a performer to projects in India and abroad. An Indian-Australian actor, writer and trained Hindustani classical vocalist, he has been part of productions such as the Netflix comedy series Decoupled, the Saudi-Emirati film Al Eid Eiden and the JioHotstar series Kanneda, in which he played Harjeet, also known as Harry. With experience across different formats and genres, Anirudh continues to explore new opportunities as an actor. He was most recently seen in Lust Stories 3, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The anthology features Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, with Anirudh playing David Lobo alongside Konkona in the anthology series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Anirudh Surya on portraying David Lobo and navigating complex relationships

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, when Anirudh Surya was asked about the challenges of portraying David Lobo in Lust Stories 3 and how he prepared to bring the character’s complex emotions and relationships to life on screen, he said, “I just had to be myself. there wasn’t much challenge preparing for the role. I did get a little nervous during one scene where I was speaking to an audience and the camera was on me, and bang in the middle in front of me were the four main actors of the film and the whole crew around. but that was something I had to shake off by not getting myself to indulge with that anxiety too much.”

Anirudh Surya on working with Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte and others

Later, Anirudh spoke about his experience of working with Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee in Lust Stories 3 and whether he got an opportunity to learn from them on set. The actor replied, “It was phenomenal. they are such stalwarts in their field that just being attached to a project with them is a big big win for me in my career. the common thing that I noticed in all of them was their ease on set and how during each scene they were interacting with each other and responding, which did not feel like it was something that they had rehearsed. it was just there. natural and effortless.”

Anirudh Surya on sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma

Later, when Anirudh Surya was asked about his experience of sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma after admiring her performance in Page 3 during his school days. The actor reflected on what it meant to work alongside someone whose performances he had appreciated long before getting the opportunity to collaborate with her on Lust Stories 3. He said, “It was a big win to share screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma after watching her films and admiring what she brings to cinema, adding that the experience was, quite simply, magical.”

Anirudh Surya on preparing for David Lobo in just two days

Anirudh also spoke about preparing for his role as David Lobo, revealing how he approached the character despite having just two days to shoot the story in Lonavala. He discussed the process of understanding the character and getting into the role within a limited time frame. He said, “I was briefed about the character when I was locked for the film. I had a few days to think about what was needed from me and how I could bring that out. There wasn’t much prep required because I was told I just needed to be myself, both in the briefing and on set.”

Anirudh Surya on working with Vikramaditya Motwane in Lust Stories 3

Anirudh Surya also shared his experience of working with director Vikramaditya Motwane on Lust Stories 3. He spoke about Motwane’s approach to filmmaking and whether the director’s guidance helped him understand David Lobo’s character and approach the role differently. The actor said, “Vikram sir is a fantastic director. He pretty much told me to do things my way and, if there was something specific he wanted, he would mention it as a note after the take, while ensuring that I did what came naturally to me.”