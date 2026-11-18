Maatrubhumi first review out: Salman Khan’s most-awaited film gets positive reactions after closed-door screening

Kabir Khan and Sooraj Barjatya watch Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, here's what they thought of his performance

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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi (PC -Instagram)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has reportedly impressed several members of the film industry. The makers recently organised a closed-door screening of the film’s rough cut in Mumbai, which was attended by some of Salman’s filmmaker friends and industry colleagues. Among those who watched the film were Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, Riteish Deshmukh and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026. According to a report in DNA, those who attended the screening were particularly impressed with Salman’s performance. A source close to the project also praised the actor and compared his latest performance with his work in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

A source close to the film told the portal, “People closely associated with the film, along with others from the industry who have watched it, have been particularly appreciative of Salman Khan’s performance. He is outstanding throughout, bringing remarkable intensity, emotional depth and conviction to his character. After delivering memorable performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Salman once again showcases that same emotional strength and commanding screen presence in Maatrubhumi. His performance leaves a lasting impression and is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths. It is Salman Khan at his finest, delivering a powerful and compelling performance that stays with you long after the film ends.”

The screening featured a work-in-progress version of the film. The reactions so far have come from industry members and not from general audiences.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The film will focus on the soldiers, their families, their sacrifices and the human cost of the conflict.

The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The makers changed its name to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on March 16, 2026. It will release in cinemas on December 4, 2026, and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha at the box office.