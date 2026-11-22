Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan takes sarcastic dig at AI and VFX critics of upcoming war drama, thanks trolls for views, ‘it’s a good thing’

Online reactions to the film's promotional visuals have sparked a wider conversation. Salman Khan has now shared his perspective on the criticism and explained why the attention could benefit the project.

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alman Khan addresses trolling of upcoming war drama (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has responded to the criticism surrounding his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace in his own style. Instead of appearing upset over the negative comments the actor chose to take a sarcastic approach while addressing the online reactions. The film’s trailer has attracted considerable attention with viewers discussing its visuals and presentation. However Salman believes that the criticism has also helped the promotional video reach a wider audience. During a press conference in Hyderabad he shared his thoughts on the trolling and explained why he was not particularly bothered by it.

Salman Khan thanks trolls for helping Maatrubhumi trailer cross 85 million views

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Salman addressed people who criticised the trailer’s length and presentation. He pointed out that some viewers appeared to have watched the nearly five-minute video several times before commenting on it.

He said, “In a population of 140 crore, you’re always going to find 300–400 people who will troll. The special thing is, these people must have watched this four-to-five-minute trailer around 12–15 times just to troll it. For the first two to three days, it was being appreciated a lot. Then the troll community woke up and started saying the trailer was too long.”

The actor also thanked those who repeatedly watched the trailer and contributed to its view count. He added, “Comments on everything are fine; it’s a good thing. They watched it 15-20 times. Because of them, our trailer crossed 85 million views in three days. So, I thank them. Please keep watching every trailer 15-20 times like this.”

Salman Khan responds to criticism over AI and VFX

The actor also addressed questions about the film’s visual effects and alleged use of artificial intelligence. Salman questioned why discussions were focusing more on technical details instead of the soldiers and their families whose experiences form the emotional centre of the story.

He said, “We’re making a film and everyone knows its name is Maatrubhumi. It’s about the young soldiers of our country and their families. But you people don’t focus on that. Instead, you’re talking about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where have they come from? Are they AI specialists or VFX specialists? ‘Look, here Salman Khan doesn’t look like himself. Here, it’s someone else.’”

Salman Khan asks audiences not to judge the entire film through its trailer

Salman also responded to viewers who felt that the trailer had revealed too much of the storyline. He asked audiences to wait until the film reaches cinemas rather than forming an opinion based only on promotional footage.

He said, “Whatever your point of view is, whatever you want to say about the trailer, keep saying it: ‘The trailer is too long, they’ve shown the entire film.’ No, brother, I’ll show you the entire film on December 4. You’ve judged the book by its cover.” The actor further urged viewers to pay attention to the emotions and struggles of soldiers rather than concentrating only on the technical aspects of the film.

Salman Khan Hits back at people who are trolling Maatrubhumi! #SVC63 Salman – Don’t judge a book by it’s cover, Maatrubhumi sabko jawab degi. Picture abhi baki hai mere dost. #SalmanKhan https://t.co/Gi4aCIN5Aa — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) November 20, 2026

Why has Maatrubhumi trailer received mixed reactions?

Released on November 10, the trailer introduced Salman as an Indian Army officer involved in a military conflict. While several viewers appreciated its scale and action sequences, others questioned the visual effects, Salman’s expressions and voice modulation. Its nearly five-minute runtime also became a subject of discussion.

What is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace about?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war drama is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Apart from Salman, the film features Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.